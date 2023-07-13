The Colorado Springs man accused of firing multiple shots at a mother and her child during a road rage incident claimed he was the victim of road rage to police after being arrested, according to arrest records obtained by The Gazette.

Bryan Alexander Petersen, 24, was arrested by Colorado Springs police on July 4 after a woman claimed a man had shot at her car during a road rage incident in the area of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road in Colorado Springs.

The arrest affidavit for the incident states that the woman, whose name was redacted from the affidavit, was "brake checked" by another driver multiple times before the driver of the vehicle took out a handgun and fired two shots at her car.

A picture of the shooter's car taken by the victim led police to the home of Petersen, where the car involved in the earlier road rage incident was found by police, according to the affidavit. Petersen was arrested shortly after, and claimed that he was the victim of road rage on the part of the woman driving the car he shot at, and that he only pulled out his gun because he feared for his life.

Police state within the affidavit that Petersen said he understood he "handled the situation improperly and he was in the wrong," but that he thought the woman driving the other car was trying to run him off the road, and that when he yelled at her to pull over he saw the woman "rummaging in her center console and thought she was going to produce a firearm."

In response, Petersen claimed he fired two shots in the air, according to the affidavit.

Police state within the affidavit that the two bullet holes found on the victim's car were located on the driver's side door "in close range of where (the victim) was seated while driving the vehicle."

The victim's 10-year-old child was in the back seat of the car at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported by any party involved in the incident.

Petersen has since been arrested and is now facing nine charges including two charges of second-degree murder, two charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and more.

Petersen is being held in El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond, he will make his first appearance in 4th District Court on Monday.