After three evaluations by medical professionals, a Colorado Springs man has been found incompetent to stand trial on charges of killing his wife and son.

On Feb. 1, David Weingarten, 30, called the police and claimed he had killed his wife, Lizet Salinas-Mijangos, 26, and their 8-month-old son, George Weingarten, in their Colorado Springs home because voices in his head told him to do so.

Following a preliminary hearing in June — where prosecuting attorneys showed several video and audio clips of Weingarten admitting to the killings — three competency evaluations were performed on Weingarten to determine if he could stand trial.

According to Weingarten's defense attorney, evaluations were completed by the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo (CMHIP). An expert hired by the defense and an expert hired by the prosecution and all three experts found Weingarten incompetent to proceed.

When defendants are found incompetent to stand trial, their court case cannot proceed until they are restored to competency.

Weingarten is the second man accused of first-degree murder in Colorado Springs in 2022 to be found incompetent to stand trial. In December, Osemeke Uwadibie was found incompetent to stand trial after allegedly killing Charles Slabaugh in May.

Weingarten will return to Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on April 11 for a status conference to determine if competency has been restored. If competency has been found to be restored, an arraignment date will be set; if not, another status conference will be scheduled.

Weingarten is facing eight charges in the killings of his wife and son, with both counts of first-degree murder carrying a mandatory sentence of life in prison.