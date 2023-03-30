A Colorado Springs woman accused of shooting her ex-husband in the chest and armpit during an argument in her home Sunday has been released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond, court records show.

Prosecutors filed preliminary charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon against Kerri Marie Louden, 60, who told detectives she accidentally shot and wounded Steven Louden, 63, during a "tussle."

According to an arrest affidavit, Steven Louden moved back in with his ex-wife 10 days before the shooting to "give their marriage another chance."

The couple got into an argument when Steven Louden told another woman he loved her in a text message. Steven Louden told detectives that the text his ex-wife read was from 2012.

When Steven Louden told Kerri Louden that "they can't be together" and he began to pack his belongings, Kerri Louden pointed a gun at her ex-husband and shot him twice, according to the affidavit.

When Steven Louden called police Kerri Louden could be "heard in the background saying it was accidental," the affidavit states.

Detectives noticed that Kerri Louden had cuts on her upper arm and stab wounds to her abdominal area. Steven Louden claimed his ex-wife inflicted the injuries on herself, according to the affidavit.

The shooting occurred on Thumbprint Drive in the Flying Horse neighborhood on the city's north side. Kerri Louden bonded out of jail on Tuesday, and her initial court appearance is scheduled for April 6.