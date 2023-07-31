A Colorado Springs woman was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on Monday for hitting and killing a 25-year-old woman while driving under the influence in Douglas County last year.

Around 2 a.m. on June 16, 2022, Lacey Lewis was crossing the intersection of Parker Road and Cottonwood Drive within the crosswalk with her boyfriend when Jessica Stahl, 46, crashed into Lewis, a spokesman with the 18th Judicial District said in a news release.

A police investigation revealed that Stahl initially pulled over and asked Lewis's boyfriend if she had hit the woman, then returned to sit in her vehicle for "almost six minutes" without calling 911 or offering assistance. When police arrived, Stahl fled the scene in her vehicle and led officers for roughly a mile at high speed before pulling over, police reported.

Stahl showed "clear indications" of being under the influence of drugs and was transported to a hospital for a blood draw, the release said.

Two nurses "with more than 40 years of combined experience, the release said, were unable to draw blood due to the "extensive track marks" and damaged veins due to heroin use.

Officials said a urine sample from Stahl tested positive for heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, pain relievers and suboxone, a medication that helps ease opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The investigation also showed that a witness also called to report Stahl "weaving a driving erratically" through an overnight construction zone before hitting Lewis, the release said.

At the time of the crash and high-speed chase, Stahl's young child was in the car as well, Deputy District Attorney Corrie Caler said in the release.

“This mother had no business being on the road that night and she put countless lives in danger," Caler said.

At the end of a four-day jury trial, Stahl was convicted of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault while driving under the influence, child abuse and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and death.

Stahl faces 22 years in the Department of Corrections, officials said.