A Colorado Springs daycare employee who helped to conceal more than 20 children in a basement was sentenced to prison Thursday morning.

Christina Swauger, a Colorado Springs woman convicted of 26 counts of child abuse in August, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for lying to police as they investigated Play Mountain Place, where she cared for children under Carla Faith.

Swauger, 39, was also sentenced to 364 days in jail for all of the misdemeanors she was convicted of, most of which were child abuse charges. She’ll serve those terms concurrently with the 2 1/2 year sentence.

Before she was sentenced, Swauger’s defense attorney Will Cook told district judge Gregory Werner that while she’d made mistakes, Swauger wasn’t the person in charge of the operation, and stood to gain much less than Faith, according to Cook.

“I hesitate to say she was the patsy, she was the dope, but she was an employee making $11 an hour,” Cook said. “Sometimes, it’s just easy to follow your boss.”

Cook asked Werner to give Swauger probation in lieu of the 10 years in prison prosecutors asked for, adding that Swauger had already served over 70 days in jail and would succeed in probation.

Swauger also addressed the court on Thursday, tearfully telling Werner that she’d loved her job at the daycare, never intended to hurt any of the families of the children she'd help raise, and would be forever remorseful by what she’d been a part of.

“When I saw that video, I really had nightmares,” Swauger told the court, referring to body cam footage captured by Colorado Springs police as they discovered a false wall concealing the 26 children. “It will always haunt me.”

Werner, who took a five minute recess to ponder the sentence before he announced it, told Swauger when he returned that while she wasn’t the “mastermind” of the operation, she also wasn’t a victim, and could have reported what was happening to licensing officials or police.

“You’re in the position you’re in because of choices,” he told her before handing down the sentence. “Mr. Cook argued we need to value your life, but we also need to consider the value of the lives affected by your conduct.”

“When you adversely affect the lives of 26 children as you have, that punishment should be significant, and it should be meaningful,” he added.

Swauger still has a misdemeanor case in the incident, which was remanded to county court for resolution during her sentencing on Thursday.

A trial still has yet to be held for Katelynne Nelson, who currently has an open warrant for her arrest. District Attorney Michael Allen on Thursday said he was not going to comment on her case.