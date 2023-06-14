A Colorado Springs contractor is facing felony theft charges after investigators say she took money from prospective clients without providing the agreed upon services.

Erica Jayne Johnson, 37, owns Jayne of All Trades, which according to her LinkedIn profile has been an active company in Colorado Springs since 2010.

In addition to felony theft, Johnson also is charged with money laundering, court records show.

Johnson accepted $153,500 from a customer for improvements to a short-term rental property, but the customer claims that Johnson provided nearly none of the work, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators allege in the affidavit that Johnson accepted the work in December 2022 despite her general liability insurance being canceled earlier that year, and her building contractor license being suspended years earlier. When the customer attempted to contact the engineer Johnson claimed to have hired for the project, the customer was told that the engineer hadn't spoken to Johnson in more than a year.

The affidavit states that Johnson did hire a crew to demolish the sunroom on the customer's property. But because Johnson's contractor license was suspended, she should not have conducted the demolition project, and "had no way to legally do the work," according to the affidavit.

Affidavits for other cases involving Johnson contain similar allegations. One Colorado Springs couple allegedly provided Johnson with $32,562 for window replacements and the installation of a heat pump, and a Colorado Springs man allegedly provided Johnson with $27,114 for a roofing project. No work was completed for either project.

None of the victims received their money back, and all claim that Johnson cut off contact with them when they requested refunds or explanations for why the work wasn't completed.

Johnson's contractor license had been suspended since 2020, according to one of the affidavits, meaning she had no way to legally conduct any of the work she accepted in 2021 or 2022, the years in which the majority of the allegations against her took place.

Johnson, who is free on bond, is scheduled to make her next appearance in 4th Judicial District Court on June 21 for an arraignment on four of her six pending cases.

The Jayne of all Trades website is no longer online, and Johnson did not respond to requests for comment from The Gazette.