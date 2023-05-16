A Colorado Springs couple pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the death of a 5-year-old girl.

Matthew Urias and Brianne Escamilla were originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Canales after prosecutors say they abused the young girl, who was Escamilla's daughter.

Canales was living with Escamilla, 27, and her boyfriend Urias, 27, at the time of her death in January 2022.

The former couple weren't arrested in Canales' death until June, when a report from the coroner indicated homicide was the cause of death.

An affidavit acquired by The Gazette detailed the abuse suffered by Canales, and the significant and obvious decline in her health in the days leading up to her death.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Urias and Escamilla recognized that Canales was acting strangely and said she was not feeling well in the days leading up to her death, but neither called 911 until she died on Jan. 13, 2022.

Court records show that on Tuesday, Urias and Escamilla both pleaded guilty to child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing death, a class-2 felony.

Escamilla will return to Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court for her sentencing hearing on June 20, and Urias will appear for his sentencing hearing on July 11.