The move to Florida for the mother of convicted Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich presents potential problems for her misdemeanor criminal case, attorneys said in court on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Laura Voepel was found to be incompetent to stand trial after mental health professionals completed a court ordered evaluation.

Voepel is facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police told Voepel on Nov. 20, 2022 that her child had been arrested in connection with a murder.

Aldrich, who killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub in November, pleaded guilty to 51 charges and was sentenced to 2,208 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

At a hearing on Tuesday, attorneys raised concerns regarding Voepel's new residency in Florida due to the fact that the state of Colorado can't provide her with restoration treatment while living out of state, and may not be able to conduct further sanity evaluations.

Voepel's defense attorney Carrie Thompson stated to the court that she wished for a 90 day set over to allow for Voepel to get on Medicaid in Florida, which she believes would allow Voepel access to court approved restoration services.

Prosecutor Andrew Vaughan argued that Voepel's residency in Florida would make it impossible for her to partake in mandatory state evaluations, regardless of if she can get court approved restoration services, and as a result should be brought back to Colorado.

"It's regrettable, but I don't see much of a choice other than the court bringing her back (to Colorado) to be given restoration services," Vaughan said.

Thompson argued bringing Voepel back to Colorado would be counterintuitive since she would be homeless if brought back, and is currently being taken care of by her parents in Florida.

Vaughan also went on to express concerns about Voepel being in the community at all, stating that Voepel has been threatening her former landlords since moving.

Vaughan also reminded the court of what proved to be a catalyst for the sanity evaluations, when Voepel was removed from the virtual courtroom following a series of verbal outbursts in which she interrupted the June hearing multiple times before she was kicked out for calling the judge an expletive term.

Both sets of attorneys expressed frustration with the lack of communication from the state regarding if Voepel can be given restoration services through Medicaid in Florida, and if her required sanity evaluations can be conducted remotely.

In an attempt to gather more information before making any further rulings, Fennick set for a new court date on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in hopes that Thompson will have more information regarding if the state will do the sanity evaluations remotely moving forward.

Until Voepel is restored to sanity, which Thompson acknowledged may never happen due to the severity of her mental illness, her criminal case will be put on hold.