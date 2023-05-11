A hearing on Thursday for Laura Voepel — the mother of alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich — took a dramatic turn when Voepel was kicked out of the virtual courtroom for cursing at the judge.

Voepel's attorney, Carrie Thompson, told the judge that misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct against her client came after police told Voepel on Nov. 20, 2022, that her child had been arrested in connection with a murder. Aldrich is accused of fatally shooting five people and injuring nearly two dozen more at the LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q on North Academy Boulevard on Nov. 19, 2022.

During Thursday's motions hearing prosecutor Andrew Vaughan argued that the defense should not be allowed to admit part of the body camera footage of the arrest into evidence because it displayed potential evidence of Voepel's mental competency.

Vaughan argued that evidence suggesting mental competency should not be admissible unless Voepel enters a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, which Thompson said Voepel has no intention of doing.

Thompson argued that the body camera footage should be admissible at trial because it shows her client could not have knowingly committed the crimes in question because of her "deteriorating mental condition."

"She (Voepel) was under extraordinary distress and despair," Thompson argued. "Clearly, she's a woman who was experiencing a traumatic event."

Thompson said the body camera footage, which is over four hours long, shows Voepel being locked out of her apartment before she begins to "scream" and "sob" outside. Eventually, Voepel is detained in the back of a police car before being driven to the hospital, which is when the video ends, Thompson said.

Vaughan told the court that the part of the video he has problems with are when a mental illness or medication are mentioned, as well as the part where she is driven to the hospital instead of the El Paso County jail.

Judge Yolanda Fennick ruled that the evidence in question could be presented at trial and does not require an insanity plea to be admissible.

However, Fennick told the defense that it would not be allowed to present any expert testimony on Voepel's mental illness without an insanity plea.

Vaughan argued that if the defense were allowed to present evidence that a mental illness is what caused the outburst leading to Voepel's arrest, then he should be able to present evidence suggesting other motives for the outburst, such as guilt or intoxication.

Vaughan said he could potentially have evidence that Voepel already knew Aldrich had been arrested in the Club Q shooting before police arrived at her apartment. Vaughan questioned if there may be potential evidence Voepel had helped provide certain items Aldrich used while allegedly committing the shooting.

"Did she provide him with anything that could have helped (Aldrich) do the Club Q shooting?" Vaughan said before Fennick cut him off.

Vaughan said authorities found 49 pills at Voepel's apartment, which she shared with Aldrich, and claimed they may be ecstasy.

Shimon Kohn, another defense attorney for Voepel, said the pills are being tested. He added that it would be against Voepel's rights for her to be rearrested if the pills are deemed to be an illegal narcotic, and that any new charges would have to be folded into the current case.

Voepel was not present in court on Thursday but appeared virtually via the court's online conferencing system. Voepel interrupted the hearing by attempting to speak numerous times before she was kicked out for calling the judge an expletive.

After the outburst Thompson apologized and said her client was "severely mentally ill," before adding that the outburst may force her to raise the issue of competency to proceed, which Thompson said she had initially not wanted to do.

If Voepel's attorneys raise the issue of competency and a mental evaluation finds that she is not competent to proceed, all court proceedings would be halted until she is treated, and a mental health professional deems her competent. Thompson added that Voepel is moving to Florida in July to live with her parents.

Fennick said Voepel rejoined shortly after the outburst and apologized to her in the chat. Fennick ended the hearing by setting Voepel's trial on Aug. 8, and Thompson told the court that she anticipates the trial will last two days.

Voepel has a motions hearing on June 8, when her attorneys could raise the issue of competency. Aldrich is scheduled to return to court on May 30 for an arraignment.