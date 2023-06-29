Anderson Aldrich, who killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub in November and was sentenced to life in prison on Monday has been booked into the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Aldrich is in prison as of Thursday morning, according to the Denver Reception & Diagnostic Center booking records.

Aldrich, 23, pleaded guilty Monday in a packed courtroom to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Aldrich fatally shot five people and injured nearly two dozen at nightclub on North Academy Boulevard on Nov. 19. Aldrich faced 323 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes and more from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance — whose ages ranged from 22 to 40 — died in the shooting. Seventeen more were injured by gunfire.

"I intentionally and after deliberation caused the death of each victim listed in those accounts," Aldrich told the court after pleading guilty to 51 total charges.

Aldrich additionally pleaded no contest to two counts of bias-motivated crime.

After numerous victim impact statements to the court, Aldrich was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each guilty plea of first-degree murder and 48 years in the Department of Corrections to run consecutively for each attempted first-degree murder charge, totaling 2,208 years in prison.