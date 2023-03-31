An El Paso County judge on Friday ruled that surveillance footage from the Club Q shooting will not be released to the public.

The ruling from Judge Michael McHenry came at a motions hearing for alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich, who is accused of killing five and wounding more than a dozen in a shooting at the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

At Aldrich's motions hearing on Friday afternoon, McHenry was set to rule on the Club Q surveillance footage from the night of the shooting being released to the public, something the prosecution and defense strongly objected to.

McHenry set the motions hearing to allow for any media outlets to file a request to the court to have the footage released. McHenry stated there were no such requests.

In the absences of any objections to the surveillance footage not being released, McHenry ruled the footage wasn't part of the public record.

McHenry also addressed a motion from the defense filed earlier this week regarding evidence in the possession of law enforcement that had not been shared with the defense.

The evidence comes from the communication app Discord, which Aldrich used frequently and, at one point, sent a photo that had been altered to show a rifle scope trained in on a person at a Pride parade.

No further details were disclosed about the evidence Friday, and McHenry set a date of April 21 to discuss the discovery issue further. However, McHenry conceded it was "likely" he would rule in favor of the defense.

At the start of Friday's hearing, a Club Q employee responding to a subpoena request from the defense handed over a USB drive to the court containing surveillance footage from other evenings at Club Q.

A copy of the subpoena obtained by The Gazette shows that the request was for Club Q owner Matthew Haynes to hand over "any and all video surveillance of Club Q between the dates of 2/18/21-11/20/22 to include any still images, audio and video files in your possession or control."

The Club Q employee had no objections to handing over the USB drive when asked by McHenry.

No update was provided by the defense about the status of Aldrich's sanity evaluation, the results of which could play a determining factor in whether Aldrich chooses to plead not guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity.

McHenry warned defense attorney Michael Bowman that even if the defense is not ready to proceed at arraignment on the status that they still may be forced to enter a plea and set a trial date.

Aldrich, who appeared in person to the Friday afternoon hearing wearing an orange El Paso County jail jumpsuit, is expected to enter a plea at the May 30 arraignment hearing. Aldrich currently faces 323 charges.