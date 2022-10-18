The attorneys in the case of former Manitou Springs High School teacher and soccer coach Matthew Barton, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student, presented their closing arguments on Tuesday morning before handing the case off to the jury.

During its closing argument, the prosecution emphasized how evidence and testimony presented throughout the trial showed that Barton, 53, repeatedly assaulted the student for more than a year, beginning in 2009. The alleged victim, who testified last week, said she and Barton had sex about once a week during that time period.

Prosecuting attorney Jessica McCarville reminded the jury on several occasions that a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult.

McCarville highlighted the volume of text messages being sent between Barton and the alleged victim. Phone records showed thousands of texts sent between the two in 2009 and 2010 — some sent as late as 3 a.m.

"That is insane. Absolutely insane," McCarville said.

The phone records also showed that texting between the two ceased for several days when Mark Gillis, a former Manitou Springs police officer, initially investigated the claims against Barton in 2010.

McCarville's closing argument noted that Barton was texting at least two other teenage girls during the same time period. Because of those contacts, Barton was briefly suspended in 2009, but only for a few days, according to McCarville.

One of the girls who texted regularly with him testified Friday that Barton wasn't pursuing her sexually. She said he was vastly important in her life at the time and helped her cope with depression and addiction.

The closing argument from Barton's defense attorney, Cindy Hyatt, portrayed Barton as a teacher who cared deeply about his students. Hyatt said the accusations made by the alleged victim have "no basis in reality."

Hyatt cited issues in the testimony of the accuser, such as not being able to remember certain details of the sexual contact — not as a result of trauma or passage of time, but rather because the testimony was not true.

"That is evasiveness," Hyatt said of the alleged victim's testimony

Hyatt also said the numerous text messages sent between Barton and the victim doesn't mean they had sex, and emphasized that the jury never actually was shown the content of the messages.

"A million text messages does not prove sexual contact," Hyatt told the jury.

Barton is charged with sexual assault on a child between the ages of 15 to 18 by someone in a position of trust and a pattern of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, court records show.

If found guilty, Barton faces a mandatory eight to 24 years in prison to a potential life sentence, 4th Judicial District Attorney spokesperson Howard Black said.

The jury was given the case at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and was released by Judge Eric Bentley at about 5 p.m. after not coming to a verdict.

Jury deliberations will continue on Wednesday morning.

Barton is out of custody after having posted an $80,000 bond the day after his arrest, on Jan. 10.