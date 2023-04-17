The companies that own The Citadel mall in east Colorado Springs are facing a lawsuit alleging substandard security practices filed by the family of a teen who was paralyzed in a shooting at the shopping center last year.

The lawsuit alleges mall ownership failed to employ adequate safety measures despite being aware of at least six shootings at The Citadel in the six-and-a-half years leading up to a fight that erupted into gunfire near the mall’s food court on May 12, 2022. Makayla Anderson, then 12, was shopping at The Citadel mall that day and was waiting for a ride home when she was struck by a bullet, paralyzing the lower half of her body.

This shooting is just one instance of gun violence at The Citadel mall that has made headlines in recent years.

Teen dead in officer-involved shooting

Just two weeks before the lawsuit was filed, an undercover surveillance operation culminated in a shooting in the Burlington Coat Factory, leaving a teenager dead, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police were following a group of five people who arrived at the mall in two stolen vehicles on the afternoon of April 3.

Detectives are said to have followed the group on foot through The Citadel mall before making contact just outside the food court, prompting the group to flee. Four were arrested but one, 19-year-old Brandon Harris, allegedly fled to the Burlington Coat Factory where he and at least one police officer allegedly fired weapons.

Harris sustained an injury and later died at the hospital. His death is being investigated as a suicide, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

12-year-old bystander paralyzed, second juvenile injured

Makayla Anderson was one of two people shot during the shooting on May 12, 2022.

The shooting in a parking lot at The Citadel mall allegedly stemmed from an altercation in the food court when a teenage girl began speaking to an ex-boyfriend, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. A shootout in the parking lot ensued, leaving two juveniles injured by gunfire.

A boy who was shot reportedly walked to his mother’s home nearby and called the police. Police said they later identified him as the suspect in a May 6 shooting that sent two Mitchell High School students to the hospital.

The other person injured was 12-year-old Anderson, who didn't know anyone involved and was waiting for someone to pick her up, according to Monday's news conference.

Double murder follows mall parking lot fight

A shooting on the night of March 25, 2022, allegedly left two young men dead after what police described as a fight in the parking lot outside Dillard’s and Burlington Coat Factory.

At some point during the altercation, shots were allegedly fired, killing Matthew Westrich, 21, and Jeremiah Brown, 20, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. Two others were reportedly injured by gunfire.

Weapons violation mall disturbance

A gun-related disturbance near The Citadel mall on July 25, 2021, led to the arrest of a man for several crimes including possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. No one was injured in the incident.

Mall parking lot carnival shooting injures three

Three people were reportedly shot at a carnival in a Citadel mall parking lot on June 18, 2021. Witness reports described several young men allegedly shooting at the crowd, sending three people to the hospital with injuries, a Gazette article reports.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Victim injured in mall shooting

A victim sustained one non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an alleged shooting at The Citadel mall on April 22, 2021. Two people were detained after the incident, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

Shots fired after mall food court fight

A shots fired incident allegedly caused no injuries after “several groups of teen or young adults” were reportedly arguing or fighting in the food court area on Feb. 27, 2021. Outside the mall, at least one person allegedly pulled a gun and fired multiple shots before the groups ran off in different directions, according to reporting from The Gazette.

Man shot outside mall

A man was injured after being allegedly shot in the torso outside of the Hooters at The Citadel mall on Jan, 2, 2020, according to The Gazette's reporting.

Teen shot in leg in mall parking lot

A teenaged boy allegedly sustained one gunshot wound to the leg in The Citadel’s east parking lot on Sept. 12, 2019, according to previous reporting from The Gazette. He was reportedly transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Victim shot outside Burlington Coat Factory

One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound after an alleged shooting outside Burlington Coat Factory at The Citadel mall on July 14, 2019, according to an article from The Gazette.

Three injured in mall drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting at The Citadel mall allegedly wounded at least three people just outside of Hooters on the afternoon of Dec. 18, 2018, a previous article from The Gazette reports. The gunfire shattered windows and forced the mall to close for the rest of the day just a week before Christmas.

An unnamed teenaged boy was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Shots fired in mall parking lot

A suspect allegedly pulled a gun and fired several shots during an altercation outside The Citadel shopping mall in the afternoon on Dec. 8, 2018, according to reporting from The Gazette.

The shots were reported in a parking lot near the food court entrance. Several cars were allegedly in the parking lot when the incident occurred, but no injuries were reported.

On the morning of Nov. 28, 2017, shots were allegedly fired in a Citadel mall parking lot. No injuries were reported, The Gazette reports.

Three injured in drive-by shooting

Three people were injured in what police said may have been an alleged drive-by shooting at or near the Hooters at The Citadel mall on Jan. 2, 2016. Shots were allegedly fired from a moving car into a cluster of people standing outside, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.