Stalking charges against Nicole and Courtney Mallery, a Black rancher couple embroiled in a years-long feud with their White neighbor, were dropped on Thursday.

Judge Robin Chittum granted the prosecuting attorney’s request that the charges, which were filed by Yoder farmer Teresa Clark, be dismissed. The cases are expected to be sealed.

“Based on the evidence, I do not believe that we can proceed at this time,” the prosecutor said.

The decision is the latest development in a high-profile, two-year dispute that has included allegations of racist intimidation, dueling restraining orders, several arrests for stalking and accusations of biased policing against the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, following the news that Clark and the Mallerys failed to reach a resolution through mediation, the Sheriff’s Office made public nearly 40 hours of body camera footage from more than 100 calls for service related to the dispute.

“I am deeply disappointed the parties involved in the Yoder neighborhood dispute were unable to come to an agreement during mediation,” Sheriff Joe Roybal said in a statement. “Now, as those cases have reached their final disposition in court, and in the interest of transparency, it is appropriate for my office to release the remaining body-worn videos to the public.”

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office web page on the Yoder dispute had been scrubbed of content, with a brief explanation: "The content on this page has been removed pursuant to statute 24-72-703."

Colorado Revised Statute 24-72-703 concerns the sealing of certain criminal conviction records.

Charges against Clark, who was arrested in September on suspicion of violating the Mallerys’ restraining order, have also been dropped. But Clark, who attended the proceedings via the video chat service Webex, expressed dissatisfaction with Thursday’s disposition.

“The Mallerys continue to stalk and harass me and my mother. They don’t have any intent in stopping,” Clark said. “I don’t think it’s fair that the district attorney has decided he just wants to be done with this case.”

Clark, whom the Mallerys have accused of spearheading a racist campaign against them, has said that the national media attention generated by the dispute has made her fear for her life.

“(The Mallerys are) going to get away with stalking me and my mother, and ruining our lives,” she said.

Tyrone Glover, the Mallerys’ attorney, said the family wishes to put the entire episode behind them.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to wait this long, and that the Mallerys have had felony charges hanging over their heads for over four months. I don’t believe that there was evidence of stalking,” Glover said. “They can finally move forward with their lives and go back to farming in peace.”

After the court proceeding, Courtney Mallery said the charges against them were completely false.

“We’ve never said … or done anything to her,” Courtney said. “It’s just because of the color of our skin that she has done all this stuff to us.”

“I’m gonna continue to do what I’ve been doing, and that’s farm in peace, and try to feed the community. I just want to be left alone.”