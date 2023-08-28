All charges against the Fountain man accused of killing his girlfriend and staging it as a suicide were dismissed on Monday after the autopsy report for Joslyn Teetzel was released, and her death was ruled a suicide.

Despite the dismissal of Miles Kirby's case, the Teetzel family alleged in court that Kirby remains responsible for Teetzel's death, even if indirectly.

Prior to Kirby's case being dismissed by El Paso County Judge Samuel Evig, members of Teetzel's family spoke to the court — including Teetzel's oldest daughter — to describe the abuse Teetzel allegedly suffered at the hands of Kirby.

Teetzel's oldest daughter, who is just 10 years old, informed Evig that the evening before Teetzel's death Kirby physically assaulted her by hitting her and throwing her against the stairs, something she said was a common occurrence in the household over the past four years.

"Miles (Kirby) told her (Teetzel) to 'go kill herself or he would do it himself,'" Teetzel's daughter said through tears to Judge Evig.

Teetzel's older brother Chris Teetzel also spoke to the court, stating that the alleged abuse suffered by his sister at the hands of Kirby is what ultimately led to her death.

"Miles (Kirby) was responsible," Chris Teetzel said to open his statement to the court. "Josyln (Teetzel) did not deserve this ... This is not over."

As Teetzel's daughter and brother passed forward accusations of abuse to the court, Kirby could be seen at the defense table sat between his attorneys shaking his head in disagreement with the claims.

Kirby appeared to Monday morning's hearing out of custody after being granted a $100,000 personal recognizance (PR) bond by Judge Evig earlier this month. He did not speak to the court during the proceedings.

Prosecuting attorney Christina Perroni elaborated on the statement of Chris Teetzel and informed the court that despite the motion to dismiss charges, an investigation into Teetzel's death remains open.

The case was dismissed by Evig without prejudice, meaning charges can be filed against Kirby under the same allegations at a later date despite the case dismissal.

"Ethically, we can't go forward with the charges of first-degree murder and tampering," Perroni said. "There are still questions that need to be answered."

Kirby's defense attorney Daniel Kay provided a copy of Teetzel's autopsy report to The Gazette that confirms the El Paso County Coroner's Officer ruled Teetzel's death a suicide by hanging on Aug. 21.

"The initial history, scene investigative findings, available video surveillance footage, and injuries observed on postmortem examination strongly suggested homicide due to strangulation," the autopsy report written by Jarod Murdoch states.

Murdoch goes on to state that the investigation and review in the days after Teetzel's death, including the discovery of a video of Teetzel allegedly walking into the shed alone prior to her death, contributed to his final determination that Teetzel's death was a suicide.

The autopsy also reports that Teetzel had the following non-fatal injuries at the time of her death:

- Contusion of left cheek

- Abrasions of chin

- Abrasions of left wrist and left third finger

- Abrasions and contusions of lower extremities

Daniel Kay, an attorney representing Kirby, expressed anger on behalf of his client over the Fountain Police Department "rush to judgement" in charging Kirby.

"This case should never have been brought before the court," Kay said to Judge Evig.

Kay specifically expressed anger with the Fountain Police Department acquiring the video of Teetzel entering the shed alone and still going ahead with a murder charge against his client.

Perroni informed the court that the Fountain Police Department did not acquire the video until after charges were filed against Kirby.

"Well maybe they (the Fountain Police Department) should have waited (to press charges)," Kay said in response.

When asked about the change of opinion from the coroner's office earlier this month, the Fountain Police Department sent a response, which said in part:

Miles Kirby was arrested on July 27, 2023, based on information and evidence obtained at that point in the investigation. There are many components to an investigation and the Fountain Police Department worked collaboratively with the El Paso County Coroner's Office, District Attorney's Office, and the courts to reach the best possible conclusion based on the information we knew at the time. The evidence the Fountain Police Department collected during the investigation has not changed. Once the new information was obtained from the El Paso County Coroner's Office it is our obligation to turn over that information to the District Attorney's Office, and it's their decision to proceed however they see fit.

Fountain police spokesperson Lisa Schneider declined to comment further when asked by The Gazette for additional information about the open investigation into Kirby.

Evig granted the motion for dismissal, but before doing so apologized to the family of Teetzel.

"I can't imagine the pain you are undergoing, and I am so sorry," Evig said directly to Teetzel's family.

Evig added that while he can't comment on if the charges against Kirby were a rush to judgement by the Fountain Police Department or not, he said it is "unusual" that a first-degree murder case is being dismissed prior to a trial.

Kirby's defense attorneys requested that case remain unsealed despite the dismissal of charges to continue to be able to receive discovery. Evig set for a hearing in 35 days where the case will be automatically sealed unless either set of attorneys object to the sealing prior to then.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesperson Howard Black declined to comment when asked by The Gazette for more information on the open investigation.

"As stated in court today this is still an active and ongoing investigation. It would not be appropriate to comment at this time," Black said.

Kay informed media after the hearing that he and his client would speak further on the dismissal of the case on Monday evening.