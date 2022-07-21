With less than three weeks left before the scheduled trial of a former resident nurse at Union Printers Home accused of negligence in the death of a patient, all charges filed against her were dismissed on Thursday.

Margarita Sam, 88, died in February 2020 after walking out of the assisted-living facility. She was found on the grounds and had suffered hypothermia.

"Everything that has happened in the last 2½ years have been senseless," Rosalie Warren told The Gazette following the dismissal of her case. "Ms. Sam's death is something that shouldn't have happened, but given the circumstances. ... It wasn't my fault."

The circumstances, according to Warren, were the fault of the administration who ran the now-defunct Union Printers Home. Warren wouldn't elaborate, as she is now set to speak with the Colorado Attorney General's Office about Union Printers Home.

"I'm going to be working with the Attorney General's Office to bring the appropriate people to justice," Warren said.

Warren, 53, stood accused of at-risk negligence resulting in the death of Sam.

During the preliminary hearing for Warren in May, the prosecution attempted to show the timeline of events that led to Sam's death. A former investigator with the Attorney General's Office, Ali Thompson, claimed during the hearing that Warren's inaction led to the death.

"This was a completely avoidable incident," Thompson said during the preliminary hearing.

Over the final few days before Sam's death, Thompson testified that Sam's mental health was taking a serious decline, and that in the early morning of Feb. 3, 2020, Warren ignored warnings from her co-workers and neglected to perform mandatory wellness checks on Sam.

Sam was found dead 40 yards outside the Union Printers Home later that morning.

Warren's case was scheduled for a pretrial readiness conference on Thursday, but the end result of that hearing was the dismissal of all charges against her.

The defense attorney for Warren, Rachel Armstrong, spoke to the court about the "significant" issues in the case that ultimately resulted in this outcome.

Armstrong spoke about issues in Warren's case that she said included the entire investigation that led to charges being filed against Warren, issues in discovery and conflicting reports on Sam's cause of death.

Sam's cause of death was ruled hypothermia by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

"This allows (Warren) to have control back of her life for the first time in over two years," Armstrong said. "This should be a lesson to the Attorney General's Office in how they investigate and prosecute caretakers."

Armstrong also noted that had the case gone to the jury trial — which was scheduled for Aug. 8 — she believed Warren would have had "a very strong chance at trial."

The motion to have Warren's case dismissed was mutually agreed upon by the prosecuting attorney from the AG's office, who was present for the hearing virtually.

"It's unfortunate it all came out this way," the prosecution said. "The end result here is because there has been substantial issues in this case."

Two people unhappy with the dismissal of this case were a pair of nieces of Sam's, who spoke to the court in opposition of the outcome.

"We suffered a great loss," Margarita Stokes, Sam's niece, said to the court. "We have lost faith in this process."

"This was caretaker negligence ... professionals did not do their job," Savannah Stokes, another niece of Sam's, said to the court while appearing virtually. "Nothing you can say would appease me at this point."

As part of the agreement, the charges against Warren of at-risk-negligent death and violent crime causing death were dismissed with prejudice, while Warren's second charge of at-risk neglect was dismissed without prejudice.

Dismissing a case with prejudice means it will be the court's final ruling on the charges.

Judge Gregory Werner ultimately accepted the agreement, dismissing the charges against Warren.

While the charges against Warren were dismissed, the sealing of the case is contingent upon Warren completing a yearlong unsupervised diversion program. Upon completion, Warren can request to have the case sealed. If she fails to complete the program, the District Attorney's Office has the opportunity to refile the charge of at-risk neglect.

The charges against the two other caretakers accused in the death of Warren, Asia Murray and Taquenis Eldridge, were dismissed in 2021, according to court records.

Union Printers Home permanently closed its doors shortly after Sam's death in March 2020 after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended its license.