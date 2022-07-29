An arraignment date has been set for Demar Rayel Ravenell, who is accused of killing a Colorado Springs taxi driver earlier this year.

After hearing from six witnesses during a preliminary hearing over two days, 4th Judicial District Judge Jill Brady sided with the prosecution, allowing it to continue with its charges against Ravenell, 22, in the January death of Brian MacDonald, 42.

"In the video the court can observe that ... as Brian MacDonald dropped his hand to the center console, Demar Ravenell shot him, and killed him," the prosecution said to the court Friday.

Ravenell is facing seven charges including first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and weapon possession by a previous offender. If Ravenell is convicted of the first-degree murder charge, he will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Judge Brady allowed the prosecution to continue its case on all seven charges filed against Ravenell.

In the first half of the preliminary hearing, which was held July 8, the prosecution detailed how Ravenell allegedly killed MacDonald.

According to Colorado Springs police detective Jason Gasper, camera footage from the interior of the taxi in the early morning hours of Jan. 21, 2022, captured Ravenell attempting to shoot MacDonald from the back seat, without him noticing initially due to the gun not discharging. Gasper said that a few minutes later Ravenell could be seen robbing MacDonald, and then shooting him in the back of the head, killing him.

The video footage was not played in court, but the prosecution showed a screenshot of the incident during which a man in the back seat of the taxi can be seen pointing a handgun at MacDonald's head, which Gasper testified was "less than a second" before the suspect discharged his weapon.

The witnesses who testified in the first hearing also spent time describing Ravenell's relationship with his girlfriend, whom he was on the way to see the evening of MacDonald's death. Ravenell had told the woman his name was David, and officers testified that the woman had no idea of his true identity until it was revealed to her by detectives a few days after the incident.

During the second day of the preliminary hearing Friday, the prosecution shed light on how law enforcement came to suspect Ravenell of the crime, and how they eventually apprehended him.

Colorado Springs police detective Marcus Lehmkuhl testified that he went to the motel where MacDonald allegedly picked up Ravenell, and that while downloading security footage from the morning of the incident the manager of the motel disclosed to the detective that the man in the footage was her son, Leroy Ravenell.

Lehmkuhl noted that the woman who manages the motel is Demar Ravenell's grandmother.

Demar Ravenell was a person of interest to Colorado Springs police because he was wanted in connection with a Sept. 27, 2021, homicide in St. Stephen, South Carolina, and police had been informed that he was in Colorado Springs.

After showing Demar Ravenell's girlfriend a picture of him provided by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, she admitted that was the man she had been seeing who called himself David. Lehmkuhl added that the woman did not recognize photos of Leroy Ravenell.

Lehmkuhl testified that Demar Ravenell's grandmother later admitted that it was him in the security camera footage, telling the detective that she said it was Leroy Ravenell initially because she was "worried about getting in trouble" as she was aware of her grandson's arrest warrant in South Carolina.

Lead detective on the case Nicole Black additionally said during her testimony that various items of interest were found in the car of the woman dating Ravenell. A pair of black Adidas slides that match those worn by the suspect in the taxi camera footage were found in the back seat alongside a fanny pack that matched one MacDonald carried with him in the car when working, and was reportedly taken from the scene after his death.

Black testified that both items had human blood on them when found.

Ravenell attempted to flea the area, but was apprehended by law enforcement in Pueblo on Feb. 7, 2022. Detective Black testified that Ravenell had bought a bus ticket to South Carolina that was scheduled to leave less than 24 hours after he was arrested.

Following the ruling from judge Brady, the defense attorney for Ravenell requested for an arraignment date to be set, where Ravenell could enter a plea.

The arraignment date was set for Tuesday, Sept. 6.