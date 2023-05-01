A former Cripple Creek Police Department detective returned to Teller County District Court after being arrested in December on allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct while on duty and blackmail.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Gazette, 36-year-old Alexander Kenoyer is accused of continued sexual contact with a woman who was an alleged victim of sex trafficking.

Kenoyer’s defense attorney on Monday told Judge Scott Sells that he and the prosecution had been working on resolving the case through a plea deal, but requested that the hearing be continued to allow both parties more time to reach a disposition.

The prosecution agreed, stating that the parties have been negotiating “in good faith” but needed more time to reach a deal because of “a lot of discovery to go over.”

During Kenoyer’s first court appearance in January, his attorney said the case involved a “great deal” of tech-related evidence to review. In February, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said agents had discovered further explicit content — possibly from the internet — of women who may have been photographed or filmed without their consent, or who consented but were unaware the content was being shared online.

As a result, the bureau requested that potential other victims come forward against Kenoyer.

According to the affidavit, Kenoyer's encounter with the current known victim began over text message in 2021 and the two first met to have sex at a local hotel in November 2021.

The affidavit states sexual text messages between the two were intertwined with the woman occasionally asking about her case and for other legal advice. Texts also revealed alleged sexual contact between the two in Kenoyer's office at the Cripple Creek police station and in his police vehicle.

Not long after the relationship ended because Kenoyer refused to leave his wife, the police department and CBI launched a probe into his alleged misconduct.

When the woman spoke with police that month, she told detectives that she was "being blackmailed by Kenoyer" and that she "had been 'coerced and blackmailed' by Kenoyer into writing a letter to Chief Bright stating they 'supposedly didn't have any sex,'" according to the affidavit.

Kenoyer resigned from CCPD in August before the end of his internal affairs investigation, an official confirmed.

He is facing two counts of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer while on duty and one count of attempt to influence a public servant; all three charges are felonies.

Kenoyer's next hearing is set for June 12, when attorneys will either present a plea deal or the case will be set for trial, Sells said.