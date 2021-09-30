Prosecutors dismissed their case Thursday against a volunteer assistant soccer coach for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs suspected of sexual assault.

After prosecutors with the 4th Judicial District in the case of David Meyer, 25, determined they didn’t have enough evidence to move forward with criminal charges against him, they decided to dismiss his case.

The case, Meyer’s attorney Conor Stewartson said, was dismissed "without prejudice,” meaning it was permanently closed and can’t be reopened.

“They just don’t have any evidence, and that’s because nothing happened. It simply wasn’t a crime,” Stewartson said. “Mr. Meyer’s very relieved that the truth came out.”

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department began investigating after a woman accused Meyer of sexually assaulting her while he was a student at UCCS in 2015.

Much of that investigation, Stewartson said, was based on witness statements.

“The alleged victim — she alleged a lot, and the police followed up with that, and different witnesses who were interviewed contradicted her statement,” he said.

Stewartson said he spoke with the District Attorney’s Office, who reviewed the police’s investigation as well as one conducted by Stewartson’s office, and determined they didn’t have evidence of a crime to pursue Meyer’s case.

Now that the case is dismissed, a UCCS spokesman said the university is considering bringing Meyer back to volunteer as an assistant coach after cutting ties with him when he was arrested.

In the meantime, Meyer is planning to turn back to his family.

“David is looking forward to some normalcy — the last week has been intense, to say the least,” Stewartson said. “Now, he can take a deep breath and move on with his life.”