A man accused of fatally shooting four people in El Paso and Pueblo counties over theft and drug-related disputes pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder in El Paso County as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors say Carlos Diaz shot and killed Diego Martinez and Anthony Moore, both 22, in April 2022 in El Paso County.

In a separate deal with prosecutors, Diaz pleaded guilty in Pueblo County to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Manuel Zegarelli and 22-year-old Vetho Finnell-Vigil, who were also killed in April 2022.

Diaz, who was 21 years old at the time of his arrest, admitted to committing all four homicides because he claimed he was, or was going to be, sexually assaulted by two of the men, according to an affidavit.

Diaz is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16 in Pueblo County, where he faces up to 80 years in prison followed by a mandatory five years of parole. His sentencing in El Paso County is set for Oct. 20.

Tina Tussay-Cooper, Diaz’s defense attorney, said her client's prison sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time.