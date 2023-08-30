A Mountain Ridge Middle School custodian accused of molesting three children is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Jose Benavidez Garcia Rodriguez, 62, faces preliminary charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child.

Prosecutors say Garcia, who has worked at the school since 2019, molested a girl and two boys.

Garcia would often "grab the chest" of the girl and made remarks about how nice her breasts looked, which she told police made her feel uncomfortable, according to Garcia's arrest affidavit. Garcia also touched the private parts of the two boys, the affidavit alleges.

"She (the reporting party) does not think Jose should be allowed around children," the affidavit states. The girl told investigators that "she was afraid to go to school because she was supposed to be moving to (Mountain Ridge Middle School) soon, and Jose works there."

During a forensic interview, one of the boys told investigators that Garcia frequently touched him inappropriately, and had been doing so for months.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"He wants me to like it," the boy said, according to the affidavit.

When investigators confronted Garcia about the allegations, he denied having any sexual contact with the children.

Garcia, who was placed on leave and barred from having contact with children following his arrest, is scheduled to appear in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.

The affidavit does not claim that any of the alleged sexual assaults took place at the school.