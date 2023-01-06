Ryan Sabin, the father of an 11-year-old boy who died from "forced water intoxication" in March 2020, will not go to trial as soon as initially expected.

Sabin appeared in court for a motions hearing on Friday morning in 4th Judicial District Court, where the defense requested the trial start in July of this year, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. No objections were made to this request, and it was granted.

Sabin was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after he found his son, Zachary Sabin, dead in a urine-soaked diaper on March 11, 2020, at their Black Forest home. His wife and Zachary's stepmother, Tara Sabin, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a Class 5 felony, on Aug. 9, 2022.

Ryan Sabin also faces multiple counts of child abuse related to their other children, ages 2 to 15.

Zachary, a fifth grader at Explorer Elementary School in Colorado Springs according to his obituary, died after he was forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over a four-hour time period without eating, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office said. During the investigation, authorities learned that Zachary suffered from a genetic urological issue and needed to stay hydrated.

His mother, Angela Tuetken, said he sang in the school choir, was an avid reader, and loved animals. Zachary and his brother, Mythias, switched between their mother's and father’s houses every other week since their parents' divorce in 2011. Zachary also had four half-siblings and four step-siblings.

The night before his death, Zachary began vomiting and developed pain in his legs, an arrest affidavit said. When Zachary complained about the pain to his father and threw a tantrum on the floor, Ryan Sabin allegedly kicked his son in ordering him to get up.

According to the affidavit, Ryan Sabin picked up his son and when he let him go, he dropped to the ground and hit his head on the floor. Zachary became nonverbal and drowsy before he was put to bed, an autopsy stated.

Ryan Sabin called 911 about 6:15 a.m. on March 11 after he found Zachary in his bed with foam coming from his mouth and blood on his bed.

The coroner found blood on his left eyebrow and forehead, according to the report. The 11-year-old also had bruises on his head, arms, shin and buttocks.

Five other children also were victims of abuse, the affidavit said.

Warrants for the couple’s arrest were issued the morning of June 16, 2020, and they turned themselves in that night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

During her hearing in August 2022, Tara Sabin admitted it was “clear that Zach was injured” the night before he died and that she did not call 911 or seek medical attention for him.

Because of her guilty plea, she did not face a jury trial but was sentenced to four years' probation. If she violates any conditions of the plea deal, she could be sentenced to one to three years in prison and a subsequent mandatory two-year parole period.

Ryan Sabin's attorney reaffirmed his not-guilty plea in August.