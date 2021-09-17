Barry Morphew, who was charged with murder a year after his wife disappeared on Mother's Day 2020, could bail out of jail ahead of a trial in her death, a judge in Salida ruled Friday.

Chaffee County Judge Patrick Murphy ruled there was probably cause to try Morphew ruling three weeks after hearings in his courtroom aired evidence in the case. That evidence included details of the stormy marriage of Barry and Suzanne Morphew, who lived in rural Maysville, just west of Monarch Pass.

The judge also decided Morphew should have a chance at freedom ahead of his trail, setting bail.

In addition to the murder charge Morphew, 53, faces charges of evidence tampering and attempting to influence a public servant in his 49-year-old wife's disappearance. Her body hasn't been found.

His attorneys have argued Barry Morphew should be freed because there's no evidence his wife has died, much less that he killed her.

In the absence of a corpse, prosecutors have during the evidence hearing spun a web of circumstantial evidence to tie Barry Morphew to the death, with text messages and contradictions in statements to authorities to show there's cause to take the case to trial.

Dressed in a gray suit with no shackles or handcuffs, as has been routine during this summer's hearings, Morphew entered a Chaffee County courtroom filled with lifelong friends who flew to Colorado to support him.

Morphew's friend Todd Skinner was at the courthouse door at 5 a.m. to make sure he got a seat for the hearing.

"Barry as a murderer is not the guy I knew," Skinner told the Gazette. "Whenever I saw Suzanne and Barry together, they never raised a voice to each other."

Although Skinner admits he has seen some red flags which bothered him about his old friend's behavior, he said he wanted to be here to support Barry Morphew.

Red flags in the Morphew household were on display during the evidence hearing last month.

Prosecutors allege Barry Morphew was angry that his wife was cheating with an old high school flame. They say he killed her after becoming enraged over text messages she sent to her paramour while sunbathing on the deck of their home.

According to prosecutors, Suzanne Morphew sent a final “proof of life” bikini selfie to her lover Jeff Libler at 2:07 pm on May 9, 2020. Half an hour later, cell phone signals showed that Barry Morphew pulled up in the driveway in his truck after running work errands, prosecutors said.

According to testimony at the hearing, Mr. Morphew told investigators that he and Suzanne had been fighting recently. But he said they had rekindled their romance the night of May 9, 2020, sharing a steak before a night of love-making, prosecution witnesses testified.

A landscaper, Morphew drove to Broomfield that day, he told them, to do a job, witnesses testified.

Prosecutors have called out inconsistent statements they say he made throughout their investigation, including the fact that police only found the remnants of one steak, one plate, and one knife. They also noted that Morphew made multiple trash runs in public receptacles once he got to Broomfield.

Morphew's Denver defense attorneys Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen have argued that Suzanne is not dead, but may have run away to wait for her lover in Ecuador. Barry Morphew himself suggested early on that she may have been killed and dragged off by a mountain lion, according to testimony.