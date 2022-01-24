The new judge presiding over Barry Morphew's murder case on Monday ordered the prosecution to turn over all police reports and videos from the 20-month-long investigation to the defense.
Morphew's attorneys argued during the first day of a two-day hearing that the prosecution has not handed over evidence in a timely manner.
Eleventh Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama also said prosecutors must turn over any internal affairs and resignation materials involving a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent who stepped down from the case after a dicey evidence hearing this past August.
Joseph Cahill testified in a four-day preliminary hearing that a mixed partial touch DNA profile was found on the glove box of Suzanne Morphew's Range Rover. Cahill has since resigned from CBI and is no longer involved in the case. Defense attorneys claim that they didn't receive the information about the DNA in time to prepare for the preliminary hearing. Prosecutors said they handed over all of the evidence in a timely manner.
According to information divulged in court hearings, the glovebox DNA was a mixed partial profile of three people, including Suzanne Morphew, one of the Morphew daughters, and a third profile — which has markers similar to three profiles found in three sex assault cases in Arizona and Chicago through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
It's unclear who the profiles belong to, whether there is enough of a profile to identify a close match or whether the profiles have been thoroughly investigated. The defense team said Barry Morphew's DNA has been excluded from the glovebox sample; however, the touch profile was not found anywhere else but on the glovebox.
Former 17th Judicial District Attorney Bob Grant said the glovebox DNA is important for reasonable doubt, though it is only one piece of the puzzle.
"This is a difficult prosecution case, but not in terms of probable cause," Grant said. "Ultimately it's the jury who has to make the decision as to the importance of the science."
According to investigative sources, there is a mountain of evidence in the case,including tens of thousands of pages of discovery and 20 hours of interviews with Barry Morphew before he was arrested.
Called to the stand to testify in Monday's hearing was former District Attorney investigator Alex Walker. Former Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey was expected to testify in the afternoon.
Barry Morphew, 54, is set to go to trial in May. He is suspected in the disappearance and death of his 49-year-old wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing from their home east of Monarch Pass. The couple's two adult daughters were in court Monday, as they have been for every hearing since his arrest.
Eleventh Judicial District Judge Patrick Murphy recused himself from the case last month because of a longtime friendship he has with an attorney representing Barry Morphew's girlfriend, Shoshona Darke.
Barry Morphew was arrested May 5 on suspicion of murder, almost a year after his wife’s disappearance. He was released on bail Sept. 20.
Barry Morphew's attorneys have argued that prosecutors can't prove Suzanne Morphew is dead, much less that her husband killed her. Her body hasn't been found.