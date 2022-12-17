It's been 14 years since Deborah Lee Nicholls and her husband Tim Nicholls were convicted of killing their three children in a house fire that prosecutors said was started intentionally.

In early December, attorneys with the McCabe law firm and the Korey Wise Innocence Project announced they had filed a motion with the 4th Judicial District Court to have Deborah Nicholls' guilty convictions overturned, and for a new jury trial to be held.

In 2008, Nicholls was found guilty of 15 charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, for killing her three children 3-year-old Sierra, 5-year-old Sophia and 11-year-old Jay Nicholls in a house fire in 2003 at 4107 Undimmed Circle in the Village Seven area of Colorado Springs.

At the time, prosecutors said Deborah and Tim Nicholls started the house fire on purpose in hopes of collecting an insurance payoff. They argued that the couple used a product called Goof Off, a liquid stain remover that is also flammable, to intentionally start the fire.

The motion filed by Deborah Nicholls' attorneys stated that science used behind the conviction of Nicholls was faulty, and that there is actually no evidence of arson in the case.

“We have had experts review the evidence ... and they say now when we look at the same testing there's no evidence that the fire was started intentionally," Janene McCabe said when speaking with The Gazette.

The motion goes on to explain that at the trial the prosecution outlined how a trained dog alerted law enforcement to "the possible presence of an ignitable liquid," and that when the area was tested xylenes was detected, a primary ingredient in Goof Off.

McCabe claims that new evidence shows that Goof Off couldn't have possibly been used at the scene, and that prior evidence presented during the 2008 trial was faulty.

“In 2022, new scientific research and new standards in chemical debris analysis prove that the xylenes in the sample came from pyrolysis ... and not Goof Off or any other ignitable liquid," the motion claims. "Indeed, Goof Off can now be definitively eliminated as a possible source of the xylenes."

It's important to note that Goof Off is allegedly not responsible for the fire, according to the motion, because of the testimony from the prosecution's informant, Hiram Church, who claimed that Tim Nicholls had confessed to him in jail.

In Church's testimony he claimed Tim Nicholls told him he had poured Goof Off in the house to start the fire, and if Goof Off couldn't have been used then Church had to have been lying, according to McCabe.

"It should come as no surprise that Hiram Church lied to the jury. Mr. Church routinely claimed that fellow inmates confessed to him. Again and again, in other cases, he traded on these supposed confessions to get favorable deals," Anne-Marie Moyes, an attorney with the Korey Wise Innocence Project, said in a news release.

Another point of contention raised in the motion focused on the prosecution's lead expert at the time, Dr. John DeHaan. At the trial, DeHaan testified that the fire burned so hot and so quickly that it must have been started intentionally at several different ignition points within the house.

The motion, as well as McCabe, said that not only what DeHaan said was false, but also that he "acted unethically" when acting as a prosecution expert in an arson and first-degree murder case against Amanda Gutweiler in Louisiana.

"Following a lengthy investigation into DeHaan's misconduct in that case, the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) recommended in 2015 that DeHaan be expelled from membership, and DeHaan subsequently resigned."

The motion alleges that the mistakes made by DeHaan in Gutweiler's case, which ultimately led to his departure from the AAFS, were the same mistakes he made acting as an expert in the case of Deborah Nicholls.

The first-degree murder charges against Gutweiler were dismissed by a judge in 2006, before eventually pleading guilty to negligent homicide, according to a report from The Register-Herald.

Because of all of the evidence presented in the 93-page motion filed by Deborah Nicholls' attorneys, McCabe said that Nicholls' original verdict should "unquestionably" be overturned and a new trial should be granted.

"I am incredibly optimistic," McCabe said when asked how she felt about the chances that her client would be granted a new trial.

No motions have been filed at this time in Tim Nicholls' case, but his attorney released a statement in the press release.

“Tim is innocent, and he knows Deb is innocent too, because he did not set any fire. What occurred was a tragic, accidental house fire,” said Gail Johnson, attorney for Tim Nicholls. “We hope the District Attorney’s Office will take a close look at the updated scientific information presented and recognize that this couple was wrongly convicted.”

The District Attorney's office has been granted six months to respond to the motion filed by the defense.

“We are reviewing the recent filing of this motion," 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesperson Howard Black said when asked for a response on the motion.

In 2012, Deborah Nicholls' guilty conviction was upheld by the Colorado Court of Appeals, and in 2017 the guilty conviction was again upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court.

In 2014, 4th Judicial District Judge David Miller rejected a request from Tim Nicholls for a new trial, where he claimed that advances in forensic science raised questions about the methods an expert used to conclude the fires were intentionally set, according to previous reporting from The Gazette.