USA Swimming and one of its former coaches is under fire after Sarah Ehekircher, a former athlete, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that her coach sexually abused her over 35 years ago when Ehekircher was just 17 years old.

The lawsuit alleges that James Scott MacFarland, while head coach of the Mission Viejo swim team in Aurora, took advantage of Ehekircher's unstable home life to sexually abuse her, and that the Cherry Creek School District and staff members of USA Swimming knew about the abuse.

The lawsuit states that in 1986 MacFarland took an "interest in (Ehekircher) outside of swimming." The two began having sex and eventually Ehekircher moved into MacFarland's apartment while she was still in high school, according to the lawsuit, which includes photos of school records that appear to show Ehekircher's listed address as MacFarland's apartment.

"I don't know how to explain that," Ehekircher's attorney Jonathan Little of Saeed and Little told The Gazette. "He (MacFarland) was a pretty well known person at that school, and he used to hang out with the school's coaches. They obviously knew, or they should have checked, but they didn't."

Little, who has represented other athletes who were victims of sexual assault, said it's important to air out these allegations because many coaches continue to work around children after allegations of sexual misconduct arise.

Little said MacFarland worked as a swim coach at the high school level in Houston until 2018.

"When he was coaching near Houston, did any of those parents know about this?" Little said. "What if MacFarland goes and volunteers at a local high school? I want there to be some record of this."

Little added that since the lawsuit was filed other former athletes coached by MacFarland have come forward to claim MacFarland had sex with them while he was their coach.

Little said the culture in competitive swimming, and many Olympic sports, promotes an environment where coaches can sexually abuse their athletes.

The lawsuit references a 2018 story from the Orange County Register that alleges "hundreds of USA Swimming coaches have engaged in sexual relationships with the young athletes they coached since the organization’s inception in 1978."

Additionally, USA Swimming's own website lists every person who is banned or suspended from membership, and the leading reason is sexual misconduct, or allegations of sexual misconduct.

As of Wednesday, MacFarland was not listed as banned or suspended from USA Swimming membership.

Attempts to reach USA Swimming, its attorneys and MacFarland for comment were unsuccessful.

Abbe Smith, a spokesperson for the Cherry Creek School District, provided the following statement regarding the lawsuit: "Based on the information provided to us and a thorough review of district employment records, it is the District’s assessment that the coach accused of misconduct was not an employee of the Cherry Creek School District. As such, the District intends to vigorously defend this Complaint, which is both legally and factually unsound."

Little told The Gazette that the abuse suffered by athletes in Olympic sports, and specifically high-level swimmers, has gotten worse over the years. Little, who was a swimmer in college, said widespread changes need to be made for sexual misconduct to stop.

"If we're going to actually change things ... we need a re-education of every male coach (in USA Swimming)," Little said.

Little also called for more female representation in coaching, saying the vast majority of USA youth swimming coaches are men.

"We really need to start pushing for female coaches," Little said.

The lawsuit against MacFarland was filed years ago in federal court in California, but received a change of venue in 2022 because USA Swimming's headquarters are in Colorado Springs.