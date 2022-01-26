A longtime member of the El Paso County District Attorney's Office has been tapped for a promotion. Prosecutor Martha McKinney has been appointed chief deputy district attorney, filling a vacancy left by the departure of Shannon Gerhart, who was appointed to the El Paso County bench in April. "Martha's experience, leadership skills, passion for the truth, and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of justice makes her a valuable asset," District Attorney Dan May said in a written statement. McKinney is a graduate of the Sturm College of Law-University of Denver and started her law career in the Colorado Springs City Attorney's Office. She joined the local District Attorney's Office in 2004 and was promoted to senior