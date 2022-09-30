The state case involving Robert Lewis Dear Jr., the man who allegedly killed three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015, remains on hold.
Following a flurry of activity at the federal level in recent weeks in the case against Dear, attorneys in the state case against Dear met Friday for a status conference hearing.
Dear's case at the state level, where he faces 179 charges, has been on hold as the court awaited a decision in federal court on whether Dear could be forcibly medicated to stand trial.
That decision came last week when U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn in federal court determined that Dear could be forcibly medicated in an attempt to have him stand trial.
However, on Wednesday further news broke from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Dear won't be forcibly medicated after an appeal of Judge Blackburn's ruling by his defense attorneys. Until the end of the appeal process, Dear can't be forcibly medicated.
While the appeal process plays out, the case at the state level remains in limbo. Prosecuting attorneys Friday requested for a new status conference on Dec. 16. Depending on the status of Dear's appeal, an update on his state level case could be given at that time.
On Nov. 27, 2015, Dear is accused of entering a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood with an assault rifle, killing three people and injuring nine others. Ke’Arre Stewart, Jennifer Markovsky and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs police Officer Garrett Swasey died at the women’s clinic. Nine other people — five of them law enforcement officers — were wounded during the course of a five-hour standoff.
Dear called himself “a warrior for the babies” during his first court appearance in December 2015 after the killings. He yelled over attorneys at least 15 times.
“I’m guilty — there’s no trial,” Dear said minutes into that initial hearing.