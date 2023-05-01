A second attempt at the trial of Matthew Barton, a former Manitou Springs High School teacher and soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student over 10 years ago, has been delayed slightly as attorneys work to solidify evidence and plans for witness testimony.

The trial, originally scheduled for May 8, comes after a hung jury forced then-presiding Judge Eric Bentley to declare a mistrial in October. Judge Linda Billings-Vela will preside over the new trial now set for May 16, court records show.

During the review hearing Monday, the prosecution requested that it be allowed to admit a classification of evidence that shows a defendant's "prior bad acts." In Barton's case, it would establish a pattern of "grooming behavior" in the months leading up to his relationship with his accuser.

During Barton's first trial, the accuser testified that she and Barton, now 54, had sex at least once a week starting in 2009 — when she was 16 years old — and continuing until she graduated from high school.

The prosecution on Monday said the evidence it now wished to admit involves the testimony of another female student at the time, known as "CM," with whom Barton allegedly exchanged "frequent" texts.

The interaction, which allegedly did not take on a physical nature, led to "admonishment" by the superintendent of Manitou Springs School District 14 and the high school assistant principal when they told him it was inappropriate to communicate with teenage girls in such a way, the prosecution said.

That internal review took place just seven months before Barton began a sexual relationship with his accuser, and Barton was often simultaneously texting both girls, the prosecution said.

Defense attorney Cindy Hyatt said CM's testimony would be "irrelevant" and maintained her argument from the first trial that Barton didn't use his role as a teacher to take advantage of young girls, but rather to help girls who were struggling academically by taking a "personal interest" in them.

Hyatt also argued that testimony showing a lack of sexual activity could not logically also prove a pattern of assault and that helping students is not an attempt to have sex with them.

But the prosecution said that in another instance, Barton carried on text conversations with a third female student and eventually invited her to a "clothes-optional" hot spring, which she declined and caused her to cut all communication with him.

Barton offered his accuser the same trip, the prosecutor said, showing that "even if (Barton) did not progress to a sexual relationship" with CM, he had the intent to establish "close relationships with specific female students," in hopes that at least one of them would reciprocate.

"That's how sexual predators work," she said.

Judge Billings-Vela said that the prosecution met its requirements to admit the evidence on the basis that, while texting is a common form of communication these days and is not inherently inappropriate, the odds of a teacher being investigated twice over text conversations that could culminate in a sexual relationship is "relevant" to a jury.

Barton faces charges of sexual assault on a child between the ages of 15 to 18 by someone in a position of trust and a pattern of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, court records show.

Barton is out of custody after having posted an $80,000 bond the day after his arrest, on Jan. 10, 2022.