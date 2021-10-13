A judge on Wednesday ruled there was enough evidence for two men to stand trial for the January 2020 murder of a woman in a Colorado Springs hotel room.
Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain found Ramo Thorne and Sean Andresen should stand trial for second degree murder for killing Rachel Pederson, whose given name was Glen Radie.
In testimony Wednesday, two detectives said eyewitnesses alleged Andresen strangled Petersen after a verbal argument over marijuana escalated in a Travelodge hotel room. Pederson also had a stab wound to her shoulder.
Prosecutors argued Thorne was complicit in the murder because he kicked Pederson in the head and did not intervene when Andresen allegedly strangled her.
Chief Judge Bain rejected a motion filed by Thorne's attorney to reduce his bond from $50,000. Thorne's attorney said his client's grandmother had recently died and Thorne hoped to get out of jail to be with his family.
In rejecting the motion, Bain cited Thorne's previous criminal history, including a felony menacing charge.
Thorne and Andresen are ordered to appear on November 17 to enter pleas.