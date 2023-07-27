A Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting that killed a man last summer has been ruled justified after a review by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, according to a news release by the DA's office.

Officers Joel Conklin and Matt Kirby were found “justified” Thursday in their use of deadly force in the shooting. The suspect pointed a loaded firearm at the officers during the incident.

Just after 9:15 p.m. on July 9, 2022, Colorado Springs police responded to the 4200 block of Sanders Views, where multiple residents reported hearing an armed male fighting with a female. One caller reported the man saying he was “gonna blow someone’s head off,” and another heard him state he was a killer, would bring out an AR-15 and would fight with the cops, according to the release.

Officers found a woman in the parking lot who was bleeding from a head wound, accompanied by her child. The woman, a domestic violence victim, told officers the suspect, 27-year-old Mack Lee, was “highly intoxicated and going on about how he hates police.”

Two officers located Lee on the rear balcony of the apartment and heard him “manipulating a handgun.” Officers Conklin and Kirby, waiting several feet away from Lee’s apartment in the outside stairwell and hallway, decided it best to avoid being seen by Lee so as to not escalate the situation, according to the release.

Conklin and Kirby requested backup as they moved to the bottom of the publicly accessible stairwell when Lee exited the apartment and approached the officers with his gun raised. When Lee ignored the officers’ commands to drop his weapon and continued walking forward, both officers fired their weapons, striking Lee six times. Lee died at the scene despite attempted lifesaving efforts.

“Both officers considered less-lethal options, but there was no viable option or less lethal options given the threat posed by Mr. Lee and his escalation,” the release reads.

According to protocol, all officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death must be reviewed by a multiagency Deadly Force Investigation Team, composed of representatives of the DA's office, Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation found multiple commands were issued for Lee to show his hands. Lee’s aiming a loaded firearm at police officers qualifies as first degree assault, a class three felony, and menacing, a class five felony, according to the release.

The release also notes Lee was in a public stairwell regularly used by other tenants when he raised his firearm.

“Officers had an objectively reasonable belief that Mr. Lee did in fact pose an imminent danger to police officers including themselves, and to adults or children who could be in the immediate area,” the release states.

“Furthermore, Officers Conklin and Kirby had an objectively reasonable belief that lesser degrees of force would be inadequate to neutralize the threat posed by Mr. Lee … Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined the use of deadly physical force by Colorado Springs Police Department Officers Conklin and Kirby was justified based on all of the acts and circumstances of this case under the law of the state of Colorado.”