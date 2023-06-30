An El Paso County judge on Friday issued a $10 million bond to Joshua Johnson, accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw in a Colorado Springs Walgreens last year, after a recent Colorado Supreme Court opinion required bonds to be set for all capital offenses in Colorado.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, the new procedure regarding bond came as a result of the Colorado Supreme Court finding that those accused of first-degree murder are now eligible for bond in the state, due to the abolition of the death penalty in Colorado in 2020.

The prosecution on Friday advocated for Johnson's bond to be set at $25 million, due to Johnson being a "clear flight risk."

Riley Whitelaw's mother, Courtney Whitelaw, spoke briefly to the court advocating for the $25 million bond for Johnson. Defense attorneys disagreed, arguing that a $25 million bond was unreasonably high, and that the court is required to set a reasonable bond all cases.

Judge Eric Bentley agreed with the prosecution, stating that Johnson is a clear flight risk and a high bond must be set in order to keep the community safe, opting to issue Johnson a $10 million bond.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Whitelaw, his co-worker, in a Walgreens breakroom on June 11, 2022. An autopsy report by the El Paso County coroner found Whitelaw had died of “multiple sharp force injuries.”

It was reported after her death that Whitelaw made complaints to her manager about Johnson, who had made her uncomfortable, and requested different hours so she would no longer have to work with him, according to police. However, when Whitelaw asked for additional hours, she was told it would require her to work with Johnson.

Johnson was arrested a day after Whitelaw’s death by Colorado State Patrol while walking along Interstate 25 outside Trinidad.

Prior to the end of the hearing, Bentley informed the attorneys that Johnson's second competency evaluation had been completed, and that he had been found competent to stand trial by the report, and a new trial date must be set as a result.

Johnson is now scheduled to begin his two-week jury trial later this year on Sept. 25.