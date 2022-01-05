No jury trials will be held until mid-January in El Paso or Teller counties due to “rapidly rising” local COVID-19 case rates, Chief Judge Will Bain ordered Monday.

In an order posted to El Paso County’s judicial branch webpage, Bain ordered that effective Monday, all jury calls for trials in the Fourth Judicial District were suspended through Jan. 14 due to rising rates in both El Paso and Teller counties.

Trials are expected to resume, Bain said in an interview, on Jan. 18 due to the order being in place through Jan. 14, the Friday before the three-day weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Bain said the order was prompted by the “rapid, rapid accumulation of COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, and just the uncertainty behind omicron variant and its potential very detrimental effects for certainly those who are unvaccinated and possibly for those who are vaccinated.”

Bain added the order was also prompted over concern for people who are immunocompromised or who can’t receive vaccinations because of medical conditions or religious beliefs. He added the order isn’t expected to impact the way judges call cases other than suspending trials.

The suspension will, however, contribute to a backload of trials caused by the judicial district’s months-long suspension of new trials beginning in November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the district whittling down the number of trials from as many as 5,000 at one time to around 2,500, Bain said he expects to see a surge in the number of overall trials scheduled and attempts to reschedule trials.

Bain made the order as chief judge of the district, but said he consulted with the bench, along with local public defenders and district attorney’s offices, in making the decision.

He cited data from local and state health departments in the order, noting that according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data for the two weeks leading up to the order, El Paso County had an incidence rate of 806 new cases per 100,000 people, while Teller County had 375.

Teller County, according to Wednesday state health department data, had a two-week average positivity rate of over 13 percent, while El Paso County had 23. Teller County, per state level determinants, is at "high risk" for community transmission, while El Paso County is at "severe risk."

Bain also cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information about the omicron variant, writing that “those not fully vaccinated continue to experience hospitalization at a much higher rate than those not fully vaccinated.”

The suspension came amid several orders in late December and early January from several other judicial districts, including the 18th Judicial District covering Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln counties, the 20th Judicial District covering Boulder County, and the Second Judicial District covering Denver County.

Those three districts, however, chose to suspend trials due to the pandemic through January 28.

Bain said he held back on suspending trials through all of January because of the omicron variant’s tendency to yield a “massive and immediate surge in cases followed by a rapid deceleration.”

State health officials have said it's unclear when exactly the omicron wave will peak but that they broadly expect it to happen quickly, given the speed at which the surge has hit Colorado. State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy told reporters Wednesday that Colorado was on roughly day 18 of the surge and was likely a few weeks away from its peak.

“Every week we’re learning more and more about the effects of omicron,” Bain said. “The determination I made was ‘let’s see how things look ten days from the day I enter the order … because we’ll have substantially more information a week from today.”

Bain said he plans to reassess the state of the pandemic in El Paso and Teller counties over next Wednesday and Thursday, adding it’s possible the cancellation could continue past the current end date.

Seth Klamann contributed to this report.