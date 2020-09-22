A dispute over a purportedly stolen gun led to a kidnapping, multiple assaults, and an incident that was originally reported as an “active shooter” at Penrose Hospital downtown, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.
Police responded Sunday afternoon to a disturbance call at the Springs Apartments on Galley Road, where a woman reported that her boyfriend, Joel Mieritz, 42, had been assaulted and kidnapped at gunpoint.
Crawford told police that two men and one woman stormed into her apartment demanding that Mieritz return a gun that was allegedly stolen from them. Witnesses said the intruders pistol-whipped the couple and forcibly removed a bleeding Mieritz from the residence, driving away in two vehicles.
Mieritz and the female intruder were alone in the lead vehicle, Crawford told police, while the two men followed in the second car.
As the woman who was pistol-whipped was giving her statement to officers, police dispatchers received a call from Penrose Hospital concerning a potential active shooter on the premises.
Police raced to the hospital and determined the man with a gun was Mieritz, who had produced a second pistol while in the car with the female intruder and forced her to drive him to the hospital. Security guards called police after Mieritz entered the hospital holding the woman at gunpoint.
The woman, later identified as Darlene Isberg, 51, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assault.
She was held without bail at the El Paso County jail on Tuesday.