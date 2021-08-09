A preliminary hearing Monday provided the first details of what the murder case could look like against a Colorado man accused of killing his wife.
Prosecutors charged Barry Morphew, arrested near his Poncha Springs home in May, with first-degree murder in the May 2020 disappearance of his wife, Suzanne. Investigators haven't found her remains, but believe the mother of two is dead.
A 130-page court document containing details of the evidence that led to Morphew’s arrest in May has been sealed, so Monday's preliminary hearing at the 11th Judicial District Court in Salida provided the first look at the case against him.
Chaffee County Sheriff's Office Commander Alex Walker testified about the investigation into Suzanne's disappearance, and defense attorneys told the judge they believed his testimony would be integral to the case.
Attorneys showed body camera footage from when investigators found Suzanne's bike down a short but steep ravine off County Road 225 on May 10, the same day she was reported missing. Morphew told investigators he last saw Suzanne that morning, around 5 a.m.
Investigators found her bike helmet on May 14, about a mile from where the bike was found. Morphew is also charged with tampering with Suzanne's body. Neither the bike nor the helmet appeared to be damaged or have blood on them, investigators said.
The disappearance came amid a marriage in turmoil. Investigators said they determined that Suzanne had a two-year extra-marital affair before she disappeared, and she had "spy pen" recording device that secretly recorded her husband's doings because she suspected Barry was having an affair, investigators said.
Defense attorneys countered that Barry and Suzanne had a caring relationship. When defense attorney Dru Nielsen talked about Barry describing Suzanne as his “angel” and a “special, wonderful person,” he dabbed his eyes with a tissue.
Morphew, who has been jailed since his arrest, turned around to smile at his daughters sitting behind him in the courtroom during a break.
The hearing had a limited capacity and a mask requirement because of the coronavirus.
Investigators said Barry did not call 911 to report Suzanne missing. Investigators testified Barry told them he asked the neighbors to call police because he was worried about Suzanne.
