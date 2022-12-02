The preliminary hearing for one of the two men accused of killing a homeless man in Colorado Springs in October was delayed to late January.

Gabriel Clark, 20, is accused of killing Jose Delgado-Diaz on Oct. 10. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Delgado-Diaz matched the description of the man who allegedly started the Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire that morning. His body was found behind the Deja Vu strip club near the location of the fire just hours after it had begun.

Clark was scheduled for his preliminary hearing on Friday morning, but defense attorney Shimon Kohn indicated to the court that it was "optimistic" to have been ready for the hearing on Friday.

Kohn stated one of the big reasons why he and his client were not ready for the hearing was that the autopsy report for Delgado-Diaz has yet to be released, which Kohn stated was a major piece needed for the preliminary hearing.

The prosecution had no objection to continuing the preliminary hearing. Clark's new hearing date is Jan. 27.

The second man accused in Delgado-Diaz's death, Gregory Paul Lee, 64, is scheduled for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 16.

Both Lee and Clark are facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault in relation to Delgado-Diaz's death; Clark also is facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.

Arrest records from the 4th Judicial District Court have been sealed for both men.

Clark and Lee are both currently in El Paso County jail without the possibility of bond. Clark appeared in court Friday morning in custody.