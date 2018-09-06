Two people whose bodies were found in a car off Gold Camp Road in April were killed in what police described during a court hearing Thursday as a marijuana robbery that “went bad.”
Nashid Rayon Rivers, 20, and Marquis Dantre Hazard, 19, are accused in the killings of Serena Lee Garcia and Marcus Howard Denton.
On April 21, Rivers’ brother told Colorado Springs police Sgt. Michael Snuggs that Rivers admitted that he and Hazard had planned to steal marijuana from Denton and his friend, shoot them, and light the car they were in on fire, Snuggs testified during the first day of a two-day preliminary hearing in 4th Judicial District Court. The hearing will determine if Rivers and Hazard stand trial in the killings.
Rivers pinned the blame on Hazard, telling police Hazard pulled the trigger, killing Garcia and Denton while the four of them were smoking marijuana in Garcia’s car and then ignited a flammable liquid. Rivers’ hand and leg were burned by the flames.
After the shooting, Hazard drove Rivers home, where he gave Rivers the gun and threatened to kill him if he snitched, Rivers later told officer Mario Sims from a bed at a local hospital where he was being treated for the burns.
“He didn’t have to do that to them,” Rivers repeatedly told Sims while the officer was interviewing him.
Rivers and Hazard each face more than 30 counts, including multiple counts of first-degree murder and first-degree murder after deliberation and robbery and arson charges. The preliminary hearing will resume Friday morning.
Denton was a native of Atchison, Kan., and enjoyed basketball, baseball, music and hiking, according to his obituary. He graduated from Atchison High School in 2015 and attended Highland Community College.
Garcia, 21, lived in Parker with her family, said her parents, Bobbie and Dominic Garcia.
She had just completed a program at Arapahoe Community College to become a certified nursing assistant and had planned to get her nursing degree to practice pediatric oncology — a profession she was inspired to pursue after her young cousin was diagnosed with leukemia, her family told The Gazette. They recalled her as kind-hearted, friendly, and “very giving of her time.”