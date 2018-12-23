The longtime fire chief for the city of La Junta is facing more than 20 counts of embezzlement, forgery and other crimes.
Court documents show charges filed on Dec. 20 against 51-year-old Aaron Eveatt. Charges include embezzlement of public property, theft between $20,000-$100,000, making false worker's comp statement and cybercrimes.
Eveatt is listed on the Otero County Courts docket for a Jan. 29 hearing. According to local paper La Junta Tribune-Democrat, Eveatt may have allegedly used public funds to avoid foreclosure on his house.
