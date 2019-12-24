A 65-year-old man accused of robbing a downtown Colorado Springs bank is due for his first court hearing Thursday afternoon, court documents show.

David Oliver was arrested on suspicion of robbing an Academy Bank at 1 S. Tejon St. on Monday. Colorado Springs police said Oliver threatened a teller with a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was found a short time later sitting at a Starbucks next door, police said.

Dion Pascale, a witness, told Gazette news partner KKTV that Oliver threw money out of a bag as he left the bank, saying "Merry Christmas." Bystanders picked up the loose bills and returned them to the teller, the witness said. Pascale also told KKTV that Oliver appeared to be waiting for the police as he sat at Starbucks.

On Tuesday, Lt. Cari Graves said officers were still looking for missing cash, but she would not say how much was unaccounted for.

Oliver is being held in the El Paso County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bail, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday .

