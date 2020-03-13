Coronavirus concerns are likely to cause limited delays in the El Paso and Teller county courts, but for now, it will mostly be business as usual at state courthouses in Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek, according to 4th Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain.
People who are healthy should report for jury duty, and defendants not showing symptoms should plan on attending their scheduled hearings.
“We’re not like the schools or entertainment venues,” said Bain, who oversees the courts in both counties. “We’re dealing with people who have a constitutional right to have their cases adjudicated.”
Bain said the courts must balance the rights of the accused versus the need to limit social interactions in hopes of stemming the virus’ spread.
Potential jurors experiencing flu-like symptoms, and people from vulnerable populations, may call the jury commissioner’s office and request a postponement, Bain said. Judges may also grant postponements for reasons of illness or other concerns related to COVID-19
Nine of 15 trials scheduled for Monday were postponed, after the courts moved to call fewer people for jury duty, reducing the number of summonses issued from 300 to roughly 150.
The reduced jury pool is meant to allow potential jurors to maintain a 6-foot distance from others as they answer questionnaires required for jury selection. Other rooms are also available to facilitate “social distancing,” Bain said.
Judges prioritized which cases were postponed to avoid running afoul of “speedy trial clock” concerns over defendants’ right to a speedy trial, Bain said.
Colorado’s state courts consist of 22 judicial districts representing 64 counties. Changes to court operations will be decided by the chief judge in each judicial district, according to Rob McCallum, a state courts spokesman.
Bain said his decision to keep the courts open was made in consultation with Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. France held a conference call with chief judges across the state on Thursday.
“His advice was that courts should continue with their business,” Bain said.
Bain said he would monitor coronavirus developments through the weekend and determine if further changes are warranted.