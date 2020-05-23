There are few things that would tear a bride-to-be away from the plans of her dream wedding.

But Colorado Springs resident Jeannette Adelmann didn't have a choice — she didn't plan that her 77-year-old mother would be rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital with long-standing health issues last week. She didn't plan for doctors to tell her that her mother might not make it to their wedding on July Fourth.

Instead, Adelmann, 46, and her fiance, Mark Cravens, 60, decided they would move the wedding date to Saturday, so that Adelmann's mother could attend. Memorial Central allowed the couple to have the ceremony outside, in a garden courtyard where Adelmann's mother could be wheeled out to.

"You figure out really fast what matters," Adelmann said Thursday. "It was quick decisions and a lot of help from a lot of incredible people to do this."

The couple originally planned to get married at a horse property, Adelmann said. It was painful at first to let go of their original plans, she said, especially because her mother was the one who helped come up with the vision.

"We went ahead and said, 'Let's do this now,'" she said. "It was just a 24-hour period of filtering out what really matters. This family came together so amazingly and so many people have just dove in and taken on incredible responsibilities."

Two staff members at the hospital volunteered their time off to attend to Adelmann's mother at the wedding Saturday, she said. Several family members, their wedding planner and even a few nurses at the hospital have all rushed to help prepare for the ceremony, she said.

"I can't even properly express what that means to me," Adelmann said. "We were going to do whatever we needed to do to make sure it happened in time. That's been something she's been able to look forward to and it's just really special she'll be able to see it."

Her wedding dress happened to arrive before schedule. Memorial Central stepped up to be the venue just when all hope seemed lost, she said. Hospital staff arranged decorations in their free time, happy to be helping with a wedding rather than a funeral, she said.

"(It's been) a lot of God ..." Adelmann said. "The circumstances have been very very dark, but this has definitely woken up the better part of humanity. It is a precious time, that's for sure."

RELATED: