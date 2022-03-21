A suspected thief taken down by a Colorado Springs police K-9 last week was part of a two-person team thought to be responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of property in a series of storage unit burglaries, police said Monday.
Investigators have linked Luke Tsalakis and Shelby McMiller to at least 11 burglaries of storage units across the city. They are believed to have stolen more than $60,000 in property from about 35 victims. Police said they have caused more than $17,000 in property damage. Both suspects are currently in custody at the El Paso County Jail, officials said.
The arrests were the culmination of a three-month burglary investigation in which Tsalakis and McMiller were identified as primary suspects, police said. On March 15, officers received a tip that they were loading items from a stolen van into a unit at the Storage Time facility on East Pikes Peak Avenue. McMiller had rented the unit, police said.
The suspected thieves were still at the facility when officers arrived. Tsalakis tried to run but was quickly caught by K-9 Milo, according to police. McMiller remained on scene and was arrested with Tsalakis.
Both suspects had recently bonded out of jail, police said. McMiller had been arrested Feb. 17 for storage unit burglaries and motor vehicle theft and was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. Tsalakis was arrested in September 2021 for felony menacing and brandishing a weapon. At the time of last week’s arrest, he was wanted for failing to appear in court after he bonded out on the September charges.