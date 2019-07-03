A husband and wife riding a Harley Davidson died in a head-on collision late Tuesday in Chaffee County, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Travis and Linda York of Elwood, Ind. were westbound on CO-50 at the summit of Monarch Pass when an eastbound sports utility vehicle drifted into the westbound lanes at about 10:30 p.m.
The vehicles collided and Travis, 61, and Linda, 59, were ejected from the Harley Davidson, troopers said. Travis was pronounced dead on-scene.
Linda and the driver of the car, Diane Patten of Somerset, Colorado, were taken to an area hospital, then airlifted to Memorial Hospital where Linda died.
Patten, 69, sustained serious injuries, troopers said.
Alcohol and drug use are suspected as factors in the crash and troopers are still investigating.