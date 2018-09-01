Rachel and Kevin Thum share a moment as the Airtight balloon inflates on the first day 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday. The Thums have been married for 12 years, but have known each other since they were children. Thum is a student pilot, and the couple hope to buy a balloon and fly it in the festival next year. “Anything that makes me happy, he does,” said Rachel about her husband. “I basically married my best friend.” (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Pepsi-sponsored balloon team led by Vicki and Pat Fogue prepare for the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Members of the Pepsi-sponsored balloon team prepare for the first day of the Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival Saturday at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs . For video and more photos from the 42 annual event throughout the weekend, go to gazette.com. To check out the schedule for Sunday, see A9.
Rachel and Kevin Thum share a moment as the Airtight balloon inflates on the first day 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday. The Thums have been married for 12 years, but have known each other since they were children. Thum is a student pilot, and the couple hope to buy a balloon and fly it in the festival next year. “Anything that makes me happy, he does,” said Rachel about her husband. “I basically married my best friend.” (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The Pepsi-sponsored balloon team led by Vicki and Pat Fogue prepare for the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A hot air balloon kisses the water of Prospect Lake at the Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival Saturday at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
Photos by Kelsey Brunner, The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Hot air balloons participating in the Labor Day Lift Off begin to take off Saturday at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs .
Photos by Kelsey Brunner, The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Members of the Pepsi-sponsored balloon team prepare for the first day of the Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival Saturday at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs . For video and more photos from the 42 annual event throughout the weekend, go to gazette.com. To check out the schedule for Sunday, see A9.
Vicki and Pat Fogue’s hot air balloons have carried them across the world, from Ireland to rural China, and from Stowe, Vt., to Albuquerque ballooning’s “mecca.”
“Ballooning has been a conduit for us to travel,” Pat said. “We get to explore places from the air when we fly, and then on our feet during our off-time.”
Colorado Springs is no exception. From the sky, they can see the enormity of Pikes Peak juxtaposed with the vibrant red rock of Garden of the Gods. From the ground, they can walk through a mosaic of balloons — some familiar staples of the ballooning world while others, such as the Owl, are new shapes laid across the ground of Memorial Park — and engage with the niche community they refer to as “family.”
That’s why the couple, who live in Columbia, Mo., are regulars at the city’s annual hot air balloon festival. This year, they were first to lift off Saturday morning at the 42nd Labor Day Lift Off in their blue, football-shaped balloon emblazoned with the Pepsi logo.
1 of 63
Caption +
After weather cancelled the balloon glow on Saturday night and Sunday morning flight for the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, the clouds parted for a beautiful balloon glow on Sunday evening. A crowd of people watch the balloon glow from the dock on Prospect Lake at Memorial Park on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn't able to use the force to get the balloons off the ground on Sunday morning at the Labor Day Lift Off. But his Star Wars buddy, Darth Vader, was able to inflate for the crowd. The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, but many still inflated for the crowd's entertainment. Eric Schroeter was dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi and was stopping to pose for with attendees on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn't able to use the force to get the balloons off the ground on Sunday morning at the Labor Day Lift Off. But his Star Wars buddy, Yoda, was able to inflate for the crowd. The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, but many still inflated for the crowd's entertainment. Eric Schroeter was dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi and was stopping to pose for with attendees on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn't able to use the force to get the balloons off the ground on Sunday morning at the Labor Day Lift Off. But his Star Wars buddy, Darth Vader, was able to inflate for the crowd. The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, but many still inflated for the crowd's entertainment. Eric Schroeter was dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi and taking a photo of Darth Vader on his cell phone on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Pat Fogue prepares the Pepsi-sponsored balloon for liftoff on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vicki and Pat Fogue prepares the Pepsi-sponsored balloon for liftoff on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Pepsi-sponsored balloon team prepare for the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pilot Susanne Calabrette prepares her balloon, Big Red Again, to inflate at the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Joseph Calabrette unfolds the Big Red Again balloon on the first day of 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival attendees watch with excitement as the first wave of hot air balloons begin their ascent at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Rachel and Kevin Thum share a moment as the Airtight balloon inflates on the first day 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. The Thums have been married for 12 years, but have known each other since they were children. Thum is a student pilot and the two hope to purchase their own balloon and fly in the festival next year. "Anything that makes me happy, he does," said Rachel about her husband. "I basically married my best friend." (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Hot air balloons participating in the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival begin to take off from Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Chris Liberti pilots his hot air balloon, Airtight, during the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Hot air balloons fill the sky on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Hot air balloons fill the sky on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Hot air balloons fill the sky on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Crew members of the pepsi-sponsored balloon mark the spot for other balloons to throw bags onto during a challenge on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Crew members of the pepsi-sponsored balloon mark the spot for other balloons to throw bags onto during a challenge on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pilot Chris Liberti, left, and his father Mike Liberti take a balloon ride in Airtight over the city on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pilot Chris Liberti ignites the burners while flying his balloon Airtight on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Airtight balloon crew lower the balloon to the ground at the end of the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Rachel and Kevin Thum share a moment while trying to compress the hot air balloon back into its storage bag after the first flight of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Lucas Stengel, 8, runs back to his family after posing for a photograph at the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A hot air balloon kisses the water of Prospect Lake on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Hot air balloons fill the sky on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Hot air balloons fill the sky on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Hot air balloons participating in the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival begin to take off from Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A hot air balloon kisses the water of Prospect Lake on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Big Red Again balloon floats over the city on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Bill Walker's balloon glides through the air on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Brad Rice's balloon glides through the air over the city ont the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Crew members of the pepsi-sponsored balloon mark the spot for other balloons to throw bags onto during a challenge on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vendors around the perimeters of the Labor Day Lift Off were selling everything from t-shirts to balloon decorations. The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, many still inflated for the crowd's entertainment. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A Dunkin Donuts donut eating contest will be held each morning at the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Children try to be the fastest one to eat the donut off a string on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A Dunkin Donuts donut eating contest will be held each morning at the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Children try to be the fastest one to eat the donut off a string on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A Dunkin Donuts donut eating contest will be held each morning at the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Children try to be the fastest one to eat the donut off a string on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Balloon pilots Sean Bellamy and Ryan Mayer didn't get to fly Sunday morning, but they got to eat a few donuts. A Dunkin Donuts donut eating contest will be held each morning at the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Nick Vandermolen tries to get down his 4th donut. A Dunkin Donuts donut eating contest will be held each morning at the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A Dunkin Donuts donut eating contest will be held each morning at the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Children try to be the fastest one to eat the donut off a string on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, but some rides were available for kids. A newly snow covered Pikes Peak is in the background as Kiera Armenta jumps in the air. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, but some rides were available for kids. A newly snow covered Pikes Peak is in the background as Jase Shannon jumps in the air. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
PHOTOS: 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival
1 of 63
Caption +
After weather cancelled the balloon glow on Saturday night and Sunday morning flight for the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, the clouds parted for a beautiful balloon glow on Sunday evening. A crowd of people watch the balloon glow from the dock on Prospect Lake at Memorial Park on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Scenes from the balloon glow on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn't able to use the force to get the balloons off the ground on Sunday morning at the Labor Day Lift Off. But his Star Wars buddy, Darth Vader, was able to inflate for the crowd. The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, but many still inflated for the crowd's entertainment. Eric Schroeter was dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi and was stopping to pose for with attendees on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn't able to use the force to get the balloons off the ground on Sunday morning at the Labor Day Lift Off. But his Star Wars buddy, Yoda, was able to inflate for the crowd. The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, but many still inflated for the crowd's entertainment. Eric Schroeter was dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi and was stopping to pose for with attendees on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn't able to use the force to get the balloons off the ground on Sunday morning at the Labor Day Lift Off. But his Star Wars buddy, Darth Vader, was able to inflate for the crowd. The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, but many still inflated for the crowd's entertainment. Eric Schroeter was dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi and taking a photo of Darth Vader on his cell phone on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, many still inflated for the crowd's entertainment. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The balloons weren't able to fly Sunday morning because of unsafe winds, many still inflated for the crowd's entertainment. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Pat Fogue prepares the Pepsi-sponsored balloon for liftoff on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Vicki and Pat Fogue prepares the Pepsi-sponsored balloon for liftoff on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The Pepsi-sponsored balloon team prepare for the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Pilot Susanne Calabrette prepares her balloon, Big Red Again, to inflate at the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Joseph Calabrette unfolds the Big Red Again balloon on the first day of 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The Kyle family take a selfie 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival attendees watch with excitement as the first wave of hot air balloons begin their ascent at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Rachel and Kevin Thum share a moment as the Airtight balloon inflates on the first day 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. The Thums have been married for 12 years, but have known each other since they were children. Thum is a student pilot and the two hope to purchase their own balloon and fly in the festival next year. "Anything that makes me happy, he does," said Rachel about her husband. "I basically married my best friend." (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Hot air balloons participating in the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival begin to take off from Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Chris Liberti pilots his hot air balloon, Airtight, during the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Hot air balloons fill the sky on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Hot air balloons fill the sky on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Hot air balloons fill the sky on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Crew members of the pepsi-sponsored balloon mark the spot for other balloons to throw bags onto during a challenge on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Crew members of the pepsi-sponsored balloon mark the spot for other balloons to throw bags onto during a challenge on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Pilot Chris Liberti, left, and his father Mike Liberti take a balloon ride in Airtight over the city on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Pilot Chris Liberti ignites the burners while flying his balloon Airtight on the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The Airtight balloon crew lower the balloon to the ground at the end of the first day of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Rachel and Kevin Thum share a moment while trying to compress the hot air balloon back into its storage bag after the first flight of the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 1, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)