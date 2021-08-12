Crews continuing work on the $419 million Interstate 25 widening between Monument and Castle Rock will close the County Line Road interchange for four days next week.
Beginning 8 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Aug. 21, workers will close the County Line Road interchange at exit 163, including the bridge over I-25, both intersections and the I-25 on- and off-ramps.
Drivers can use the Colorado 105 interchange, exit 161, for access to local roads and I-25.
Crews will lay down new pavement during the interchange closure, Colorado Department of Transportation Officials said in a news release.
Construction schedules are weather-dependent and could change, officials said.
Officials also expect to reopen the newly constructed northbound I-25 ramps at County Line Road at 5 a.m. Aug. 23. The ramps were closed for six weeks.
Drivers will generally have access across the County Line Road bridge as construction continues, state transportation officials said, but some remaining work will require crews to close the bridge and ramps overnight this month and in September.