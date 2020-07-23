El Paso County Public Health is recommending schools delay start until Aug. 17 or later due to increasing coronavirus cases in the Pikes Peak region.
The announcement, made in a late Wednesday news release sent by the county health department and Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, also cites hospitalizations in the region and Gov. Jared Polis' mask mandate, implemented July 17.
By delaying school for a month from its start, public officials will have the chance to evaluate four full weeks of data regarding its impact to better inform strategy, the release states.
“The consensus of regional superintendents is to support the county's recommendation to delay the start date of in-person schooling in El Paso County until at least Aug. 17, and to consider a staggered start between elementary and secondary schools," said Peter Hilts, chief education officer for District 49 and president of the Pikes Peak Area Superintendents’ Association.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate closely with them. We trust our community to respond appropriately and model the safe practices of social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing that are necessary for us to safely open schools for in-person learning.”
As of Thursday morning, calendars for Academy District 20, District 11, Cheyenne Mountain District 12 and Manitou District 14 showed start dates of Aug. 17/18, 17, 20 and 21/25, respectively, on or after the county's recommended date.
As of Thursday, Harrison District 2 had updated its start dates to Aug. 17 for most elementary and online learners, and Sept. 8 for most students in grades 6-12, bumping the dates out within the county's guidelines.
A calendar for District 49 showed Aug. 7 and 10 start dates. A call to the district asking whether it would modify its start dates based on county recommendations was not immediately returned.
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 decided last week to delay the start of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The district plans to release its return-to-school plan, which will offer parents a choice between online and in-person learning, later today.
This is a developing story and will be updated.