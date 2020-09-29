Initial designs for a 768-acre development in Peyton planners say will provide more affordable housing options got the go ahead from El Paso County commissioners last week.
Developer 4 Site Investments, LLC plans to build more than 3,200 homes north of Judge Orr Road adjacent to Eastonville Road and U.S. 24. The Grandview Reserve development would also include more than 120 acres of parks and open spaces, trails, commercial buildings, a church and a new Peyton District 23 school site.
Commissioners approved the initial plans Sept. 22 in a 4-0 vote, with Chairman Mark Waller absent.
“This development will provide a broad variety of housing, including entry-level price points, for El Paso County and the region,” said Phil Stuepfert, a planner with 4 Site Investments representative HR Green LLC.
The plan also provides for the extension of Rex Road northwest of the development to run southeast through the site and connect to U.S. 24.
“That’s great for planning not only in this area, but for the entire region … to finally have that connection,” Stuepfert said.
Grandview Reserve will be included in the Grandview Reserve Metropolitan District when it is developed, planning staff told commissioners. The board is expected to consider the proposed metro district’s service plan Oct. 13.
But Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said his approval of the development did not necessarily imply his support for a new metro district. He cited concerns about full mill levies — taxes applied to a property’s assessed value.
“We’re looking at affordability in housing and something doesn’t become affordable when you essentially double a property tax, which is what happens when you do a full mill levy,” he said.
Some area residents raised concerns about increased traffic straining local roads, including U.S. 24, but developers said a traffic impact analysis found the road network would adequately accommodate new development. The Colorado Department of Transportation has plans to expand the highway, they said.
The Grandview Reserve Metro District would provide water to the Grandview Reserve subdivision, sourcing mostly from the Arapahoe and Laramie-Fox Hills aquifers, but offsite wells from neighboring lands owned by 4 Way Ranch will “likely be needed” in order for full development, engineer Greg Panza said. The subdivision’s projected water demands are about 25% less than what is provided by area supply, he said.
Sewage will be treated at the nearby Woodmen Hills treatment facility, which Panza said was currently at 68% capacity. Responding to concerns the plant could not accommodate additional demand, Panza said developers will discuss expansion with the Woodmen Hills metro district.
Four major drainageways also run through the site, Panza said, and developers are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to channel the drainages and establish floodplain limits on the fourth.
Scott Reid and his wife Susan Charles said they were concerned the site's drainage plans would re-route water from one of its four major drainages so it no longer reaches their property south of U.S. 24 and under a portion of the proposed subdivision. The drainage plans also would increase the volume of water coming down a second drainage to their property, possibly increasing erosion hazards in their channel, Reid said.
Panza said engineers would meet with the property owners to identify possible solutions and discuss the development's impacts. Panza added the development was projected to discharge water under the current 100-year storm flow — a flood event with a 1% probability of being equaled or exceeded in a given year.
“There will be less flow to the property, ultimately, so it would decrease the floodplain in that area,” he said.