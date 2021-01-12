A bomb threat directed toward the El Paso County Sheriff's office put many county buildings in downtown Colorado Springs on high alert Tuesday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs Police Department received information from the Teller County Sheriff's Office shortly after 8:30 a.m. that there was a potential bomb threat directed toward the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Officers searched all El Paso County buildings in the downtown area as well as Colorado Springs Police Department's headquarters and substations, based on limited information a caller gave, officials said.
No devices were found, police reported.
Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.