Country music star Dierks Bentley came out ahead of fellow singer Luke Bryan Sunday when the pair went fishing near Buena Vista. But the victory was short lived.
Bentley and Bryan were in Colorado to play in the Seven Peaks Festival over the Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista. According to his Twitter page, Bentley caught at least three fish to Bryan’s one, “not that it’s a competition… totally not,” he wrote.
Day 3 off to a good start @SevenPeaksFest! (btw... @LukeBryanOnline only caught one and this is my third in 30 mins...not that it’s a competition...fishing and Seven Peaks is all about community and good vibes...but if it was a competition...I would be crushing him. Just saying) pic.twitter.com/ce3uKyokD0— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) September 1, 2019
Apparently the two bragged about their exploits on stage as well, said Bill Vogrin, spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“Concert goers alerted our wildlife officer in Buena Vista and wanted to know if either of them had a fishing license and we checked and neither of them did,” Vogrin said.
With Bentley’s photo posted online, the officer had proof, Vogrin said.
Little heads up Lukey. Hardy.....?!🤔Actually appreciate the ticket. Appreciate being treated like a regular person. Appreciate what @COParksWildlife does. I’ll be all licensed up next time! @LukeBryanOnline @HardyMusic pic.twitter.com/m13EWYrXsN— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) September 2, 2019
“Then our officer got another tip that Mr. Bentley was downtown in Buena Vista this morning and so our officer drove down mainstreet and there he was and they had a very cordial talk,” Vogrin said. “He owned up to it immediately and the officer called him a complete gentleman…. Paid (the ticket) in cash. $139.50.”
Bentley filmed the interaction and posted the video online with a warning to Bryan: “We probably should get a fishing license next time, ‘cause I just got pulled over. You’re next.”
“Hi Luke,” the officer said to the camera.
Contrary to complaining, however, Bentley wrote that he appreciated the ticket and the department’s efforts.
“Appreciate being treated like a regular person,” he said. “I’ll be all licensed up next time.”
Vogrin praised Bentley's handling of the situation and also the actions of those who reported the illegal fishing to the authorities. Undoubtedly the residents of Buena Vista and Chaffee County love country music, but they also love and act to protect the area's precious wildlife, he said.
"We wish all of our officer interactions went as cordial and as classy as this one went," Vogrin said. "We invite Mr. Bentley back any time he wants to fish, only this time buy a license."