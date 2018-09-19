WASHINGTON • A U.S. Senate committee held a hearing Tuesday to decide whether laws like a new one in Colorado that requires health care price transparency could bring down medical costs.
Proposals the Senate is considering would require doctors and hospitals to post their prices for common procedures on the internet.
As health insurance prices increase, patients are demanding more information about their options, said Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
However, unlike other services whose prices and quality ratings can be found on the internet, health care remains in a “black box” of unforeseen costs, he said.
“According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, half of all single covered workers in 2017 had a deductible of at least $1,000, which is Kaiser’s threshold for a high deductible — an increase of 34 percentage points from 2012.” Alexander, R-Ky., said.
Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, is a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He did not speak during the hearing Tuesday.
Colorado’s Transparency in Health Care Prices Act has required since Jan. 1 that health care providers notify self-pay patients of their prices before treatment through website postings or the like.
Hospitals must post self-pay prices for the 50 most common treatments for diagnosed illnesses and the 25 most common therapies that use “procedural” technology.
The prices can be listed as either the most frequent charge over the past year for each treatment, a range of charges from highest to lowest or the most expensive charge from among the lowest half.
Doctors in solo practice, a medical group, an independent practice association or professional corporation must post their prices for 15 of their common treatments.
The Colorado law applies to pricing only for uninsured patients, which represent about 7 percent of the state’s population.